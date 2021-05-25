Antengene Appoints Kathryn Gregory as Vice President and Head of Corporate Business Development

SHANGHAI and HARTFORD, Conn., May 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced the appointment of Ms. Kathryn Gregory as Vice President and Head of Corporate Business Development, reporting to Mr. John F. Chin, Chief Business Officer of Antengene. In this role, Kathryn will be responsible for leading external business development including in/out-licensing, co-development/commercialization, mergers and acquisitions, and other collaboration agreements supporting Antengene's objectives.



Ms. Kathryn Gregory

Kathryn has over 25 years of executive leadership experience in the global biopharmaceutical industry. She has extensive experience in international business development including corporate strategy, negotiation, mergers and acquisitions, alliance management; and operational experience in marketing, strategic sourcing and procurement. Prior to joining Antengene, Kathryn was the Chief Business Officer at Aileron Therapeutics. During her tenure, she led negotiations for regional partnerships in Europe and Asia for anti-cancer and chemoprotection programs and developed key relationships with large pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms. Previously, she was the President of KG BioPharma Consulting LLC, a strategic advisory company, where she assisted biopharma companies in a range of corporate strategy and business development activities. Prior to her consulting career, Kathryn was the Co-Founder, CEO and CBO of Seneb BioSciences.

Adopting a R&D strategy that leverages both in-house discovery and in-licensing, Antengene has in the four years since its establishment, built a pipeline of thirteen drug candidates with first-in-class or best-in-class potentials, covering the three therapeutic areas of oncology, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. Just this month, Antengene entered into an agreement with Calithera Biosciences, Inc. to in-license a potent and highly selective inhibitor of CD73 (ATG-037).

Dr. Jay Mei, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Antengene, said: "Leveraging our combinatory and complimentary global business development strategy, proven capabilities in clinical and translational development, and efficient execution and operation, Antengene is presently in rapid transition from clinical-stage to commercial-stage, and has established extensive presence in the APAC region. In the past four years, we built a pipeline of thirteen drug candidates, obtained fifteen clinical trial approvals, and submitted New Drug Applications in five APAC markets. Kathryn is an exceptional leadership talent in the biopharmaceutical industry. I am confident that under her leadership, we will be able to further expand our pipeline, and soon make our novel therapeutics available to patients in the APAC region and around the world."

"Antengene has built a robust and highly innovative pipeline of thirteen drug assets mostly focused on oncology. Now we are preparing for the commercialization of selinexor across Asia Pacific markets as we expect to see regulatory approvals in Q4 of this year and Q1 of next year. I am very happy that Kathryn has joined our team. I believe her experience will make significant contributions to our business development initiatives," said Mr. John F. Chin, Chief Business Officer of Antengene.

"I am very excited to join Antengene's team of high caliber scientists and international management executives who have a wealth of experience developing and commercializing cancer medicines globally. I look forward to contributing to the rapid growth of the company by building strategic partnerships for additional first in-class/best in-class innovative assets," said Ms. Kathryn Gregory.

Kathryn received an M.B.A. degree from Pepperdine University and a B.A. degree from the University of California, Berkeley.

About Antengene

Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK) is a leading clinical-stage R&D driven biopharmaceutical company focused on innovative medicines for oncology and other life-threatening diseases. Antengene aims to provide the most advanced anti-cancer drugs to patients in the Asia Pacific Region and around the world. Since its establishment in 2017, Antengene has built a broad and expanding pipeline of clinical and pre-clinical stage assets through partnerships as well as in-house drug discovery, and obtained 15 investigational new drug (IND) approvals and submitted 5 new drug applications (NDA) in multiple markets in Asia Pacific. Antengene's vision is to "Treat Patients Beyond Borders". Antengene is focused on and committed to addressing significant unmet medical needs by discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class/best-in-class therapeutics. For more information, please visit: www.antengene.com.

Forward-looking statements

The forward-looking statements made in this article relate only to the events or information as of the date on which the statements are made in this article. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. You should read this article completely and with the understanding that our actual future results or performance may be materially different from what we expect. In this article, statements of, or references to, our intentions or those of any of our Directors or our Company are made as of the date of this article. Any of these intentions may alter in light of future development.

Related Links :

http://www.antengene.com

http://www.antengene.com