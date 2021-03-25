Antengene Appoints Kevin Lynch as Chief Medical Officer

SHANGHAI, China and MELBOURNE, Australia, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Antengene Corporation Limited ("Antengene", SEHK: 6996.HK), a leading innovative biopharmaceutical company dedicated to discovering, developing, and commercializing global first-in-class and/or best-in-class therapeutics in hematology and oncology, today announced the appointment of Kevin Lynch, M.D. as Chief Medical Officer (CMO) of Antengene. In this position, Kevin will be responsible for the strategy, direction, and execution of the company's clinical development plans and will directly report to Dr. Jay Mei, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Antengene.



Kevin Lynch, M.D.

Kevin has almost 30 years of experience in R&D in the pharmaceutical industry. He has experience in multiple national, regional and global clinical roles, building organizations across Clinical Development and Medical Affairs previously at Novartis and Celgene. At Celgene, he was Vice President leading the European Clinical Development program before his most recent role in Asia-Pacific as Vice President and Head of Clinical Development and Medical Affairs.

Kevin has led all phases of clinical development across numerous novel therapies to commercial launch and post-registration development. Moreover, he has been closely involved in the clinical development of multiple transformational cancer therapies, including Glivec®, Tasigna®, Zometa®, Femara®, Revlimid®, Pomalyst®, and Vidaza®.

"The foundation of Antengene is a remarkable story and a great tribute to Dr. Jay Mei and his colleagues for their endeavor and vision," said Kevin Lynch, "I am delighted to be able to work with Jay again, as well as a superb Antengene team, focused on diseases with clear unmet medical needs and a defined registration path. I am looking forward to exploring development opportunities in geographies where we have a presence, especially China, Australia and other Asian areas of R&D excellence and partnering with other pharma/biotech companies to build on each other's strengths."

"So glad to witness the senior management team of Antengene is becoming stronger than ever," said Dr. Jay Mei, founder, chairman and CEO of Antengene. "Kevin has excellent professional skills and rich industry experience and I sincerely expect that he will make significant contributions to the clinical and corporate development of Antengene."

Kevin has published and presented widely in many leading journals and conferences, including Annals of Internal Medicine, Nature Reviews Cancer, British Journal of Cancer, Clinical Cancer Research, Journal of Clinical Oncology and Blood, and has co-authored more than 100 journal articles and conference abstracts.

