ANTEX is conducting a limited trial of connecting digital assets VNDT to the real world via the NganLuong.vn payment gateway

HANOI, Vietnam, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wepay Technology Pte. Ltd. (Singapore) - the developer of the Antex.org decentralized financial ecosystem, has announced a limited test of the VPay feature on the VNDT app, allowing users to sell VNDT digital assets for money in real time. Before purchasing Legal Dong, hundreds of thousands of Web and App sales accept online payments through the NganLuong.vn portal. The "dual" chain of transactions that sell digital assets to buy goods is automatically matched and completed in seconds; additionally, users can swap (Swap) other types of digital assets such as ETH or USDT into assets. VNDT assets existed prior to the transaction. This pilot program aims to identify the best approaches for bringing Blockchain technology and the Crypto world closer to the real world while strictly adhering to digital asset regulations (Token or Coin), there must be a method of payment in Vietnam.

VNDT is a type of digital asset (Crypto Digital Asset) stored as a Token on the Blockchain platform; it is not a virtual currency or a payment method. Its value is $1,000 in fiat currency, which buys 1,000 units of the digital asset VNDT, and it does not fluctuate over time. Users in the Crypto environment can exchange VNDT digital assets for other types of digital assets via the VNDT mobile application, which is available for iOS and Android downloads, or transfer to each other via the VNDT wallet address on popular Blockchain networks such as ERC20, TRC20, BEP20, and so on.

A limited number of users participating in this pilot program can connect VNDT digital assets with the real world through three simple steps using the experimental VPay feature with NganLuong.vn:

Step 1: Select a merchant's Web/App that accepts online payments via the NganLuong.vn payment gateway to purchase goods or services.

Step 2: Select the "Sell digital assets in VNDT and then buy goods" method.

Step 3: Launch the VNDT application and scan the QR-Code provided by NganLuong.vn to complete a "dual" transaction: sell VNDT digital assets for VND fiat money to purchase goods in a matter of seconds.



Because VNDT is a digital asset rather than a payment method, a test VPay transaction will consist of two separate transactions ("double" transactions) that are executed sequentially:

Transaction 1: selling assets in VND in order to receive the equivalent amount in fiat currency.

Transaction 2: The legal amount of Dong is then transferred to the seller's online payment account at NganLuong.vn, and the seller's Web/App sales are immediately notified of a successful purchase via API.

Other types of digital assets, such as USDT, ETH, or BNB..., can be "loaded" into the VNDT application and then converted to VNDT digital assets before using the VPay trial feature. As a result of the "dual" transaction process described above, this is the first time that owners of VNDT digital assets, in particular, and other digital assets in general, can connect with hundreds of thousands of real-world sellers via Vietnam's largest payment gateway, NganLuong.vn. with a history of more than 12 years, but there is a limit to the number of users who can participate in the pilot program.

If this pilot program is successful, it will usher in a new era of bringing the benefits of Blockchain technology and the Crypto world closer to life, rather than just being an investment channel with high risks and returns.

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bae8de02-a021-4084-ae74-b5854ef983ef

Media Contact : Ms. Hoa Nguyen Email : celine@antex.org