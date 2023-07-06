Anthem Video Announces Relocation to New Video Production Studio in Pittsburgh

Video production company expands studio location to better serve the needs of their clients and businesses in the greater Pittsburgh, PA community.

—

Anthem Video, an industry-leading video production company, is excited to announce its relocation to a new video production studio to better serve its clients. As of March 1, 2023, Anthem Video is no longer located at 373 S Winebiddle St, Pittsburgh, PA, 15224 and has moved to a more productive workspace at 2828 Spring St, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.

The new location was chosen to accommodate the growing needs of the team, who require a larger workspace to function more efficiently. The relocating date was March 1st, 2023. The new office space is two times the size of the current office, providing ample space for Anthem Video to grow and expand its operations.

“Anthem Video has been growing steadily, and we require more space to take our video production services to the next level,” said Stephen Kraus, the Founder and CEO of Anthem Video. “The new space is not only bigger, but it also provides a more functional and productive environment for our team to create top-quality video productions for our clients.”

The new video production studio has resulted in a significant upgrade in the quality of video production services offered by Anthem Video. With an expanded space, the company has been able to house more equipment, as well as build out a studio space for filming, and a soundproof audio environment, giving clients a wider range of resources to choose from, including top-of-the-line cameras, lighting, and sound equipment.

Clients can expect the same level of excellent customer service, tailored video production services, and expert advice at the new location. The move to the new office marks the company's commitment to providing efficient and outstanding video production services to its clients.

Relocating to a bigger office space also means that Anthem Video has a plan in place to expand its team in the future. The new workspace provides additional space for more personnel to support Anthem's growing operations, allowing the company to provide more personalized services to its clients.

The new office location is conveniently situated within Pittsburgh, just a few minutes' drive from the Downtown hub. The location's proximity to other businesses in the region provides Anthem Video with better access to networking opportunities with businesses in the creative industry. Take a quick look at the new location by visiting Anthem Video’s Google business listing here https://goo.gl/maps/YoeJwvuwkg6hmwNX9

“By moving to an office more centrally located, we will be able to collaborate more easily with other businesses and industry leaders,” added Stephen. “This move will help us expand our network and cultivate long-term relationships with other businesses, helping us to better serve our clients while growing our brand identity and reputation.”

In light of the previous global pandemic, Anthem Video has taken all the necessary precautions to keep its team and clients safe. The company has invested in state-of-the-art equipment and software that will allow Anthem Video to work remotely and with clients in a contactless way if necessary. Health and safety measures will also be in place at the new office to ensure the well-being of everyone incase of another pandemic in the future.

Stephen Kraus concluded, "We are incredibly excited about our new location, which marks a significant milestone in our growth as a video production company. We appreciate our clients' continued trust and loyalty and look forward to serving them with even higher quality video production services from our new office."

For more information about Anthem Video and its services, you can contact Stephen via email at stephen@anthem.video or visit Anthem's website at https://anthem.video



About Us: Anthem Video is a full-service Pittsburgh video production company & agency. We help our clients use video to drive their marketing goals by identifying powerful stories within their own organization, telling those stories, and then putting those stories to work with targeted advertising campaigns.

