Anti-Frand Agency Launches New Platform Upgrades to Continue Providing Quality Anti-Fraud Services to Global Users

Anti-Fraud Agency, a member of the International Anti-Fraud Federation, has launched new features to tackle changing fraudulent tactics. These updates will strengthen the security of the system, as well as providing better services to users globally.

—

On February 19, the Anti-Fraud Agency, a member agency of the International Anti-Fraud Federation, launched new practical features to address changing fraudulent tactics after a technical upgrade. With this upgrade, the Anti-Fraud Agency can not only strengthen the system's security with patches but also better serve global consumers and provide a better experience.

With the rapid development of the information society, new cybercrime, represented by online fraud, has become a global governance problem. The lack of regulatory means for new technologies and industries such as virtual currency and artificial intelligence, the mature organizational structure of the black industry chain, and the clear division of labor upstream and downstream, also pose higher requirements for finance security, requiring platforms to continuously update and upgrade tools against crime.

Balancing user experience and security assurance requires reliance on technological innovation and iteration. The Anti-Fraud Agency's principle is to do its best to minimize risk, use cookies and IP, use powerful equipment and big data technology to quickly and accurately locate criminals, and work with police departments in many countries and regions around the world to address the challenges brought about by online fraud technology.

After the platform upgrade, the Anti-Fraud Agency offers the following benefits:

Intelligent customer service, self-help triage of user questions, fast and direct access to manual customer service, with 97% accuracy. User data privacy and security protection, covering the entire data protection and governance system. Standardized service to ensure that users understand the whole process information and reduce user dispute time. Anti-fraud protection, linking to global police, and providing a full program to recover funds.

The Anti-Fraud Agency has internet technical talents with top certifications of CCSP, CISA, and CEH from all over the world, and it also works closely with the anti-fraud departments of global service providers, which can get more fraud clues and traces.

The Anti-Fraud Agency's database is one of the world's leading fraudulent website databases, with 985 unblocked freezes and 6,825 fraudulent interceptions, and the platform has been recognized for its expertise in identifying fraud by multiple law enforcement agencies worldwide.

With over a decade of law enforcement experience, the Anti-Fraud Agency can recover fraudulent funds in the shortest possible time. With over $72,000,000 in assets successfully recovered, it has helped over 350,000 customers worldwide and plans to continue to improve itself and provide quality anti-fraud services to users worldwide.

Contact Info:

Name: Noah

Email: Send Email

Organization: Anti Fraud Agency

Website: https://antifraudagency.net/



Release ID: 89090787

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.