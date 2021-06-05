ANVIL by SK Telecom and Action Square will participate in the world's largest game exhibition, E3 2021

- ANVIL will participate in E3 as the main line-up of SK Telecom, publisher of Xbox and 5GX cloud gaming

ANVIL by Action Square, will participate in the world's biggest game festival, 'E3 2021'.



E3 is the world's largest international game exhibition held in Los Angeles, USA, every year, and has been confirmed that it will be held online for this year. Since last year's E3 was canceled due to COVID 19, many gamers show tremendous interest in revived online E3. Although the fact that the festival will be held online seems quite risky; however, that can be counted as another opportunity because many more gamers all around the world can appreciate various contents of the E3 at their home.

ANVIL will participate in the E3 as one of the main line-up of SK Telecom, the game publisher of Xbox and 5GX cloud gaming. With SK Telecom in charge of distribution, the expectation of the industry and gamers having on ANVIL has significantly increased. Moreover, Action Square also indicates their strong confidence in ANVIL.

ANVIL is a top-down shooting action game with various characters that also supports multiplay. 'ANVIL', the game's main background, is an agency to search for a bolt, a legacy of an alien civilization scattered in space. The users will explore unknown galaxies by becoming 'breakers' who search for bolts. Each galaxy consists randomly, and various boss monsters are waiting for the gamers.

One of the staff from ANVIL said, "it is our pleasure to introduce ANVIL through the world's largest game exhibition, E3. We are planning to release several information of ANVIL such as new trailers, play clips, and developer interviews in time for participation in E3. Not only that, but we are also planning to proceed with various aggressive promotion strategies, including open test via Xbox and Steam.

ANVIL will be released on different platforms such as PC, consoles, and clouds for gamers worldwide, including South Korea, the USA, and Europe, within this year.