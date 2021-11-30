AnyDesk expands in Asia Pacific

The Germany-based technology company AnyDesk is expanding into Asia Pacific and is pursuing its localization strategy by opening a new regional office in Hong Kong –focusing on serving the huge demand in Asia Pacific for a fast and stable remote desktop software.

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 30 November 2021 - Tech company AnyDesk , one of the world's leading providers of remote desktop software, is expanding into Hong Kong, China, as their new regional office. To better serve Greater China and Asia Pacific simultaneously, the newly appointed Regional Vice President Alan Wong will be in charge of driving forward AnyDesk's Asia Pacific business. Alan has over twenty years of experience in heading up regional sales teams and professional services teams for business transformation, Software-as-a-Service and Cloud projects in the Asia-Pacific region.









Regional Vice President, APAC – Alan Wong

AnyDesk pursuing a consistent localization strategy

AnyDesk already has a large, organically developed user base in Asia Pacific, with over 170 million devices installed across Asia Pacific. The company is now planning to further expand this strong user base and offer better and closer service to our regional customer. To that end, AnyDesk is currently localizing its services.









Chief Executive Officer & Founder - Philipp Weiser

Regional office in Hong Kong

With its brand-new regional office at the International Commerce Center in Kowloon, AnyDesk is positioning itself as the perfect partner for companies looking to launch or expand their business in Asia Pacific. Philipp Weiser, AnyDesk founder and CEO, comments: "For international companies, Hong Kong is one of the most exciting future markets, with significant prospects for growth. We are excited to expand our new Hong Kong Team. With our regional office we are now very well set up locally."

As AnyDesk expands into Asia Pacific with its regional office in Hong Kong, Alan Wong, Regional Vice President, comments: "With huge organic demands from Asia Pacific over the last 18 months, it is only logically for a company with ambitions like AnyDesk to build a young and dynamic team here to serve our local fans. Our growth plans do not stop here, you will see us very soon in Singapore, Tokyo and Melbourne. "

You can find further product information her e .

About AnyDesk

AnyDesk Software GmbH is one of the leading providers of remote desktop solutions. With its unique Remote Access Software, the company, founded in 2014, creates the ideal basis for collaboration in the modern world of work. The core of AnyDesk is the specially developed Codec DeskRT, which enables almost latency-free collaboration – even in regions with poor internet connections. The software has already been installed on almost 500 million devices in 190 countries worldwide and is used by over 80,000 customers, including world-renowned companies such as Bosch, McDonalds, and Google. This makes the company one of the 50 fastest growing companies in Germany. For further information please visit our Website .





