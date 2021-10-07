AnyMind Group Teams up with HUMAN to Clean Up In-App Ad Fraud

The addition of HUMAN's Bot Protection offerings to POKKT's current arsenal ensures advertisers have best of all worlds

SINGAPORE, Oct. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AnyMind Group , an end-to-end commerce enablement platform, and HUMAN Security, Inc. (formerly White Ops), the global leader in collective protection against sophisticated bot attacks and fraud, today announced a partnership that sees AnyMind Group's mobile video advertising platform, POKKT Mobile Ads (POKKT), adopt HUMAN's MediaGuard® for ad fraud detection and prevention throughout POKKT's in-app video advertising offerings.

With sophisticated bot attacks posing a significantly increasing and evolving threat to the Asia-Pacific and Middle East regions. HUMAN's MediaGuard® will be immediately rolled out and made available to advertisers who are leveraging POKKT's in-app video advertising capabilities across Southeast Asia, East Asia, India and the Middle East. They can now tap into fraud-free environments for their in-app advertising at no extra cost, ensuring cleaner, better quality and cost-efficient advertising to reach an increasingly mobile audience.

Vaibhav Odhekar, Managing Director of India and the Middle East for AnyMind Group and Chief Operating Officer of POKKT said: "Our customers have trusted us to provide them with the best quality advertising and with HUMAN's MediaGuard® bot protection now seamlessly integrated and available to advertisers across the region, we have now added an additional layer of protection and can move forward together to drive the industry forward."

HUMAN is accredited by the Media Rating Council (MRC) for end-to-end coverage against sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) for desktop, mobile web, mobile in-app and connected TV (CTV). This includes accreditation for pre- and post-bid detection and mitigation of SIVT, which is notoriously challenging to detect as fraudsters attempt to mimic genuine user behavior. The partnership with AnyMind Group ensures that customers and partners will be protected from emerging forms of SIVT--background ad activity, hidden ads, app misrepresentation/spoofing, measurement manipulation and more--while guaranteeing always-on fraud filtering and measurement across the POKKT Mobile Ads platform.

Ryan James Murray, HUMAN Asia Pacific Director added: "Markets throughout Asia-Pacific on aggregate are experiencing the fastest growth in commerce on mobile devices compared to any other region in the world. Protecting the integrity of the opportunity for advertisers to engage with real humans in such an intimate and open environment is of the utmost importance to us and our partners. The partnership with POKKT ensures a supply chain free of fraud and unwanted automation. We expect the partnership to indicate to advertisers and agents alike of the significant value present across POKKT's reach and that results derived are assured to be generated from humans only. We are excited to work with POKKT in the fight to break the economics of cybercrime."

Today, HUMAN verifies the humanity of more than 10 trillion digital interactions per week, offering enterprises a platform with unmatched visibility into fraudulent activity across the Internet. HUMAN achieves this scale through its continued expansion in cybersecurity, now offering a suite of products to protect the complete digital customer journey: BotGuard™ for Applications, BotGuard™ for Growth Marketing and MediaGuard®. With new partners and enterprises now able to leverage the company's Human Verification Engine™, comes an even deeper understanding of the cybercrime landscape, enabling HUMAN to adapt continuously, staying ahead of adversaries and offering their clients collective protection against threat models they have yet to encounter.

AnyMind Group started out in the marketing industry in 2016, and today has transformed into an end-to-end commerce enablement platform, providing brands, influencers and publishers with software for business analytics, cloud manufacturing, e-commerce enablement, marketing, logistics, and more. To boost offerings in the marketing space, AnyMind Group acquired POKKT in March 2020, and POKKT's founders--Rohit Sharma and Vaibhav Odhekar--serve on AnyMind Group's Board of Directors.

HUMAN and MediaGuard® are registered trademarks of Human Security, Inc. To learn more about HUMAN's solutions, please visit www.humansecurity.com.

About AnyMind Group

Founded in April 2016, AnyMind Group is an end-to-end commerce enablement platform that provides individuals and businesses with solutions for brand building, manufacturing, e-commerce, marketing and logistics. To date, AnyMind Group has raised funding of US$62.3 million, from investors including (but not limited to) LINE, Mirai Creation Fund, VGI, Japan Post Capital and JAFCO Asia. AnyMind Group has over 900 staff across 17 offices in 13 markets, including Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Cambodia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Mainland China, Japan, India and the United Arab Emirates.

About HUMAN

HUMAN is a cybersecurity company that protects enterprises from bot attacks to keep digital experiences human. We have the most advanced Human Verification Engine™ that protects applications, APIs and digital media from bot attacks, preventing losses and improving the digital experience for real humans. Today we verify the humanity of more than 10 trillion interactions per week for some of the largest companies and internet platforms. Protect your digital business with HUMAN. To Know Who's Real, visit www.humansecurity.com.

