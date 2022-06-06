Anytime Fitness expanding world's largest and fastest-growing fitness club with three new clubs in Hong Kong

New branches in Ma On Shan Heng On Estate, Hung Hom and Fanling in first half of 2022 – brand targets 100 branches in 3-5 years

HONG KONG, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anytime Fitness is warming up for Hong Kong expansion of the world's largest and fastest-growing fitness club with the opening of three new gyms.

As pandemic restrictions relax, the portfolio of 24 keep-fit branches and 30,000+ members is growing with newly opened facilities in Ma On Shan Heng On Estate and Hung Hom; and a third soon-to-be-opened 6,000 sq ft club in Fanling by mid June this year.

"With health, fitness and health a more important priority than ever, we haven't stopped growing in Hong Kong despite emergency closures and restrictions," said Anytime Fitness (HK) managing director, Maxie Mak.

"Our longer-term target is reaching a milestone of 100 branches in the next 3-5 years."

This continuing expansion includes several more branches to be announced this year, focused on larger 5,000+ sq ft premises "closer to local neighbourhoods for us to reach the community".

With more than 5,000 clubs worldwide in 33 countries/regions on all seven continents even including Antarctica, Anytime Fitness has underlined its financial clout in weathering the pandemic lockdown storm by cancelling membership fees during latest enforced closures – rather than standard Hong Kong practice of adding closed months to membership terms.

"We enjoy solid financial health and wanted to stand with members during this period," said Mr Mak. "Our corporate culture is anchored in the values of people, purpose, performance and play – enriching lives with our vision of a world of self-esteem to rise above challenges."

Anytime Fitness also lives up to its name with a free fitness app empowering and motivating members to keep fit at home when clubs are closed or they work from home.

The online gym (www.anytimefitness.com/apps) provides over 1,000 workouts – and has been additionally enhanced in Hong Kong with complimentary access to world-renowned Les Mills fitness classes which usually charge a subscription. Personal trainers are also available online, anytime.

In normal circumstances, the holistic brand also prides itself on the ultimate in convenient fitness options for members – not only open 24 hours a day for 365 days a year, but also "Anywhere Access" providing the key to every Anytime Fitness club in the world anytime they want.

"Exercising to live a healthier life is tough for most people and they need our empathy, coaching, education and motivation to make a difference," added Chief Operating Officer Ryan Cheal. "Because of the intimacy of our friendly, personal service and warmer, less intimidating club environment, we get to know members better to help make that change."

Anytime Fitness branches in Hong Kong are in:

(Hong Kong Island) Chai Wan, Fortress Hill, Quarry Bay, Sai Wan Ho and Sai Ying Pun;

(Kowloon) Ho Man Tin, Hung Hom, Kowloon City, Kwun Tong, Lai Chi Kok, Mong Kok, Sham Shui Po, To Kwa Wan and Tsz Wan Shan;

(New Territories) Tuen Mun, Kwai Hing, Leung King in Tuen Mun, Tsing Yi, Tsuen Wan, Yuen Long, Ma On Shan Heng On Estate and Fanling (opening soon).

About Anytime Fitness

Founded in 2001, Anytime Fitness is the largest and fastest-growing gym franchise in the world, serving 5 million members at more than 5,000 gyms in 32 countries/regions on all seven continents. Open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, Anytime Fitness prides itself on providing its members with convenient fitness options and friendly, personal service in well-maintained facilities that feature top-quality exercise equipment. All franchised gyms are individually owned and operated and feature the "Anywhere Access" policy which allows members access to any Anytime Fitness gym worldwide.

For more information: www.anytimefitness.hk / www.anytimefitness.com