AOC named as no.1 in Gaming Monitors worldwide in 2020

For a second consecutive year, AOC has been ranked no. 1 in the increasingly competitive gaming-monitor market

TOKYO, JAPAN - Media OutReach - 12 March 2021 - Gaming monitor specialist AOC has again been named by IDC as the global market-share leader in gaming monitors . This impressive achievement validates AOC's ability to tune into the design, innovation, aesthetic and performance needs that are demanded by today's and tomorrow's gaming generation.













Meeting fierce industry competition, AOC has successfully developed and marketed monitor models that answer customer requirements at all levels, from casual gamers to full-blooded esports experts, from leisure to professional . Cutting-edge design, leading performance, and cleverly conceived features all play key roles in how AOC is leading the gaming monitor pack, whether it's for entry-, medium-, or high-level gamers. Its 2020 collaboration with renowned Porsche Design to create the PD27 monitor, a perfect fusion of form and function, was a perfect illustration of this, while the striking AG273FXR 'Pink Power ' Agon monitor dared to challenge design boundaries while fostering empowerment among its gaming audience.





AOC's drive to work in sync with current performance trends has resulted in higher refresh rates, now up to a whopping 360Hz , larger panel sizes , 1000R curvature , mini-LED backlighting, and, in answer to increasing demand, "Super Wide " and "Ultra Wide " (21:9 and 32:9) monitors. Add in all the benefits of the 240Hz refresh rates selected in many models and Nvidia G-SYNC Ultimate and AMD FreeSync Premium Pro anti-tearing technologies and it is clear to see users get the very best gaming experience. Positive peer reviews across the board in trade and consumer publications have been further evidence of the fundamental success of AOC's market and product strategy. With AOC carrying off prestigious design awards such as RedDot Design Awards in 2020, the strategy is clearly working.





Said Kevin Wu, General Manager of MMD Singapore, "We feel this achievement is a significant recognition of the design and brand excellence. As evidence of AOC's success in meeting its audiences' needs, the company launched its own highly popular 'AOC Masters Tournament ' esports event in Asia in 2020 AOC further enhanced its brand recognition through collaborations with champion esports teams such as G2 and RNG as well as a long-tern event partnership with Redbull and collaboration with the IeSF .

*Source: IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker - Gaming Monitor 2020Q4 (≥100Hz)



