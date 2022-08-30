AOC reinforces its position as the No. 1 brand in the most popular gaming monitors for the 3rd year in a row, kicking off the AOC Masters Allstar 2022 tournament with top KOLs this September!

*Source: IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker - Gaming Monitor 2019-2021 (≥100Hz)

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach - 30 August 2022 -reinforces its position as the No. 1 market share for gaming monitors (100Hz and above) for the third consecutive year in the IDC Quarterly Gaming Tracker Q4 2021 Global Rankings. First to take the top spot in 2019 and and have remained a leader for the past 3 years. Rise up in the battlefield of AOC Masters Allstar 2022, a phenomenon between KOLs versus Influencers from 12 countries and regions, including Australia and New Zealand,Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia,Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Hongkong and Vietnam will come to fight with the game. This event, the audience will meet famous KOLs and Influencers such asandfrom Thailand, 'and 'from Malaysia, 'and 'from Indonesia, including 'and 'from Singapore.as the world's leading monitors and IT accessories brand. It is constantly evolving from entry-level gamers to professional gamers or e-sports athletes. AOC has collaborated with Porsche Design and RIOT Games on exclusive premium gaming monitors.launching exclusive premium gaming monitors, Also also partnered up with successful e-sport organization G2 Esports, sponsoring various gaming events around the world, including Red Bull and ESL tournaments.In addition, AOC also hosted the highly competitive 3rd AOC Masters tournament online in APMEA and will continue to extend the power of AGON by AOC into gaming communities.This time, it reinforces the aforementioned commitment with the online competition in the AOC Masters Allstar 2022, a competition between leading KOLs and influencers from 12 countries and regions will participate in the competition to demonstrate the power and spirit of the audience including the community of players and its connection to be unified around the world.Date 3 September 2022 TAIWANDate 10 September 2022 AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND / MALAYSIADate 11 September 2022 THAILAND/ INDONESIADate 16 September 2022 PHILIPPINESDate 16 September 2022 SINGAPOREDate 24 September 2022JAPANSOUTH KOREAVIETNAMHONGKONG: AOC G3 240hz gaming monitors amount 3 unitsincluded Keyboard, Mouse, HeadsetAOC G3 21:9 gaming monitors amount 3 unitsincluded Keyboard, Mouse, HeadsetAGON pro gaming monitors amount 3 unitsincluded Keyboard, Mouse, HeadsetAGON gaming monitors amount 3 unitsincluded Keyboard, Mouse, HeadsetFacebook : https://www.facebook.com/AOCMonitorAsiaPacific/ Twitter : https://twitter.com/aocgamingjapan Facebook : http://facebook.com/AOCTW/ Facebook : http://facebook.com/AOCHK/ Facebook : http://facebook.com/AOCVN/ Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/AOCPHIL Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/AOCTH Facebook : http://facebook.com/aocmalaysia/ Facebook : http://facebook.com/AOCSG/ Facebook : http://facebook.com/AOCIND/ Facebook : http://facebook.com/AOCANZ/ Get ready this September, because there will be only one winner. Let's send encouragement to the KOLs of the country for their victory!Hashtag: #AOC

Founded in 1967, AOC is a globally leading monitor and IT accessories brand and a subsidiary of TPV Technology Limited, the world's largest LCD manufacturer. AOC's comprehensive product portfolio provides innovative, ergonomic, environmentally conscious and stylish solutions for professional as well as personal applications



The sub-brand of AOC, AGON by AOC, offers one of the strongest portfolios of high-performance gaming monitors in the world and a complete ecosystem of gaming accessories grouped in three categories: AOC GAMING for core gamers, AGON for competitive gamers and AGON PRO for esports enthusiasts and professional esports players. Since 2020 AGON by AOC has been one of the leading gaming monitor brands and a top choice of gamers worldwide.



