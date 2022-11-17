Aolithium, the young brand of energy storage batteries, opened a Black Friday Activity

—

The annual Black Friday crazy shopping party opens. At the same time, to warm up for the upcoming new products, . This Black Friday event, Aolithium offers a full line of products in different capacity segments, from lightweight-class outdoor power 12V33Ah LiFePO4 Battery to popular explosive portable power 12V100Ah and 12V100Ah-4S LiFePO4 battery, and off-grid home-storage power 51.2V100Ah LiFePO4 rack battery, in addition to the free lottery benefits on official social media. Leading-edge manufacturing technology, Aolithium solve the demand for safe and green outdoor power supply for self-driving camping, outdoor work, family emergency and other scenarios with quality service experience.

During the Black Friday event, Aolithium is pushing the popular portable power supply 12V100Ah-4S LiFePO4 battery, which has a large capacity with 1280W power to power 95% of commonly used devices. The top-notch 12V100AH-4S LiFePO4 battery Connected with up to 4 batteries in Series, 4 batteries in Parallel. Smart Bluetooth 5.0 Mobile App monitors battery data in real-time. 4000+ cycles at 90% DOD, Aolithium batteries certified with UL/CE/UKCA/UN38.3/Bluetooth BQB Listing/FCC ID/CE RED, and factory is approved by the international quality standards ISO 9001:2015. Having a portable power supply 12V100Ah-4S LiFePO4 battery in self-driving camping life, you can enjoy coffee hot drinks, RV photography without power, music parties, etc., which greatly improves the quality of outdoor life.

In terms of electrical safety, Aolithium launches the portable power supply 12V100Ah-4S LiFePO4 battery which has a built-in vehicle-grade safety battery core, matched with a vehicle-grade BMS intelligent control system, which comprehensively improves the stability of battery life and charging safety and extends battery life. In terms of temperature protection, the discharge high temperature protection point is set to an industry-leading 55℃, and the low temperature protection point is set to -20℃, which improves the resistance of the product to changes in the external environment, and the excellent low temperature performance, so that it can still discharge normally in the harsh low temperature environment, and the performance remains rock-solid in outdoor camping in autumn and winter.

In recent years, the rapid change in the consumer environment and the rise of popular outdoor demand have catalyzed the rapid development of the global energy storage market, which is gradually showing the trend of converting to portable, renewable and clean energy, with Aolithium as the representative of the green energy development force is providing important support for the global energy consumption transition. Aolithium is sold in many countries around the world, including China, USA, Canada, Germany, UK, Spain, etc.

In addition, Aolithium has not stopped exploring the home energy storage field. In 2022, Aolithium's first home off-grid level energy storage product, 51.2V100Ah rack battery, is available on the market, while Aolithium will soon release a new power kits: battery pack + inverter + solar panel series, to provide family campers, RV travelers and outdoor enthusiasts with green, safe and Aolithium layout to create off-grid solar energy storage system, through the inverter + storage battery + solar panels, to build a closed-loop mode from power generation, storage to power consumption, theoretically can be off the grid to achieve the freedom of outdoor electricity, become a veritable "light-charged outdoor power", to meet the needs of users in RV camping, RV travel, and other outdoor activities. To meet the diversified power needs of users in RV camping, outdoor fishing, self-driving travel, film and television shooting, outdoor live broadcast, outdoor work, family emergency and other application scenarios, bringing users a true cutting-edge experience.

Aolithium is here to power your passion, whether users are an RV, boat or off-grid enthusiast, our batteries are designed to help you discover the places you love. Low carbon outdoor life". Whether users're a self-driving camper, a home emergency power user, or an outdoor office or outdoor work user, Aolithium has something for users this Black Friday.

During the Black Friday event, the full range of Aolithium products will receive the best price of the year with 15% off a single product, as well as the chance to get a free high-quality pop-up battery by participating in social media (Facebook, Instagram) interactions.

Contact Info:

Name: Lily

Email: Send Email

Organization: Aolithium International Business (Suzhou) Co., Ltd.

Website: https://aolithium.com/



Release ID: 89085055

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.