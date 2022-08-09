Aon appoints James Platt as Chief Digital Officer and Mindy Simon joins the firm as Chief Operating Officer

CHICAGO, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced that the firm's Chief Operating Officer James Platt will move into the new role of Chief Digital Officer overseeing Digital Client Solutions and Mindy Simon will join the firm as Chief Operating Officer leading Aon Business Services.

"Aon's Digital Client Solutions are powering our ability to reach underserved segments of our client base in ways that were not possible only a few years ago," said Greg Case, CEO of Aon. "James is the right leader to further accelerate the great work our team is doing across digital channels. Our clients want more efficient access to innovative digital solutions and we're doubling down to address that need."

Case added: "With James transitioning into his new role, we have asked Christa Davies to expand her portfolio to include responsibility for Aon Business Services. Together, we are excited to welcome Mindy Simon to the firm. Mindy brings a unique combination of global business services experience, technology expertise and client service success to the Chief Operating Officer role."

As Chief Digital Officer, Platt will be responsible for further accelerating the digital delivery of the firm's Aon United capabilities to small business and consumer segments. Platt initially joined Aon to lead data & analytics across the firm's commercial risk business having previously built the big data consulting practice at Boston Consulting Group and consulted with leading organizations on the role digital strategy plays in growth. Platt is based in London and will report to Aon President Eric Andersen in his new role.

"Working closely with our Digital Client Solutions team over the last year, I recognize the significant growth opportunity in front of us and I'm energized by the chance to focus on this opportunity full-time," said Platt. "This transition is only possible because of the significant momentum we have across Aon Business Services, and I know Mindy will build on this success and bring new ideas based on her experience."

Simon will join the firm on October 10 from Conagra Brands, where she most recently served as Chief Information Officer (CIO) and oversaw global business services, information technology and cyber security. Prior to her CIO position, Simon held a variety of roles in finance and information technology with Conagra Brands since joining the company in 2000, including serving as Vice President of Global Business Services and Vice President of Information Technology. Simon is based in Omaha, Nebraska, and will join the Aon Executive Committee, reporting to Christa Davies.

"I'm excited to be joining a high performing firm with a commitment to exceptional client service," said Simon. "Aon recognizes the importance global business services plays in delivering differentiated value to clients. I admire the scale and sophistication of Aon Business Services and look forward to working with the team to build on the significant impact they already have on operating performance."

