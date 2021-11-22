Aon appoints Jillian Slyfield as Chief Innovation Officer

Dynamic Aon leader will build on Aon's Innovation at Scale strategy to deliver new sources of value to clients

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, today announced the appointment of Jillian Slyfield as the firm's Chief Innovation Officer, effective Dec. 1, 2021. Slyfield, who is based in San Francisco, will report to Aon CEO Greg Case and join the Aon Executive Committee, which is responsible for executing on the firm's Aon United Blueprint.

"In a world that is more volatile, interdependent and faster moving than ever before, the risks our clients face are becoming more frequent and severe and the need for better decisions has never been greater," said Case. "Innovation is a core component of our Aon United Blueprint and how we bring the best of Aon to our clients. Jillian is a proven Aon leader who has the skills and expertise to work across geographies and solution lines to accelerate innovation to better address unmet client need."

Slyfield will build on Aon's Innovation at Scale strategy to address growing unmet client need around increased volatility, greater access to capital, building resilient workforces and creating net new solutions for clients that do not exist in the market. In this role, Slyfield will partner with colleagues across Aon to identify, develop and scale significant new sources of value for clients.

"Innovation is core to Aon, and I couldn't think of a more exciting opportunity than to bring state-of-the-art solutions to our clients so that they can thrive and grow now and into the future," Slyfield said. "I'm looking forward to working with the Aon Executive Committee and colleagues across Aon to create new sources of value that will help our clients as they address emerging risks."

Slyfield joined Aon in 2015 and most recently served as Aon's Digital Economy Practice Leader, where she addressed digital disruption of traditional industries and the on-demand economy with a focus on mobility as a service, the future of work and platform marketplaces. Prior to joining Aon in 2015, Slyfield served as a leading advisor to mid-size and global organizations while working for an international brokerage firm and a number of national multi-risk insurance companies. At Aon, Slyfield serves on the firm's Global Inclusive Leadership Council and advises several emerging technology businesses.

With this transition, Slyfield assumes the responsibilities of Tony Goland, who will retire at the end of 2021 after a distinguished career at Aon – as Chief Human Resources Officer and then its first Chief Innovation Officer – and McKinsey & Company, where he was a senior partner and spent 30 years advising leading organizations. Goland's leadership of Aon's New Ventures Group, which will now report into Slyfield, has positioned Aon to expand on its leading position in intellectual property solutions and ground-breaking work to enable public sector partnerships. Goland will continue to serve as an advisor to Case through the end of the year, and the firm is grateful for his service as a passionate advocate for colleagues and his contributions to Aon's clients.

About Aon

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.

Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn. Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here.

Media Contact

mediainquiries@aon.com

Toll-free (U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico): +1 833 751 8114

International: +1 312 381 3024

Related Links :

http://www.aon.com