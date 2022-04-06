Aon: Managing Risk and Capitalising Opportunities in Connected Asia

An overview of what to expect from the economic recovery and reopening of the diverse Asian markets.

Insights from Aon's business leaders in key areas such as transaction liabilities, trade credit and intellectual property to help risk managers protect against balance sheet volatility; and

Ways organisations from various industries can reduce the total cost of risk for their business.

As pharmaceuticals, renewable energy, technology and biotechnology markets continue to attract investors, claims activity is likely to increase.

Although M&A pricing will increase in relation to Warranty & Indemnity (W&I), premium rates are expected to stabilise somewhat in the new financial year.

New analytics tools, artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning are available to help risk managers leverage their IP assets as collateral in borrowing, so as to benefit from a non-dilutive, competitively priced source of capital.

In 2022, a significant expansion in lending capacity for the IP market is expected, with increasing demand from borrowers.

Inflation will lead to tightening monetary policy. Leveraged, weaker companies may struggle with increased finance costs.

Insolvencies are forecasted to increase by 15 percent to 30 percent globally in 2022, as government support tapers.

Global supply chain disruptions and unprecedented increases in technology adoption caused major chip shortages, which are likely to continue into 2022.

Increased investment in AI, automation and 5G deployment is likely, even as global supply chain challenges persist.

Many digital economies will permanently adopt remote working or a hybrid model, which will help with the tech talent crunch.

Deployment increased in credit insurance for project finance transactions aimed at sustainability-linked projects.

Larger banks will continue to focus on the impact of climate change on lending portfolios, investment strategies, regulatory reporting, shareholder expectations and broader stakeholder communications in their keynote messaging.

There will be a greater need for companies to deploy lead analytics to understand their workforce and implement programmes that build workforce agility and resilience.

Although companies are maintaining flexibility as they bring employees back on site, determining the right working model is a multifaceted process based on various factors.

Medication-related expenses experienced some of the largest inflationary increases.

The normalisation in utilisation patterns, emerging mental/musculoskeletal health risks and the potential for a greater COVID-19 cost burden will fall on the private sector. This will require employers to carefully analyse their medical plans and employee needs, as cost pressures increase.

Linking employee financial wellbeing to existing employee benefits drove perceived value.

Foregrounded by volatile investment markets and rising inflation, monetary policies and regulatory settings will tighten, having impact on bond yields and employer pension accounting liabilities.

Life expectancies will continue to increase due to wealth and healthcare improvements, as will above-inflation healthcare costs.

About Aon

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 6 April 2022 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm, has published the 2022 Asia Market Review , Aon's ninth annual publication on the risk management and mitigation landscape in Asia. The report reveals insights on the key market-shaping forces of 2022 drawn from Aon's long-running analysis based on the industry's leading sources of data.The report explores:Download the report here: 2022 Asia Market Review Below are a few insights from the report:As traditional industry borders fall away in 2022, ecosystems and the digital platforms that enable them will continue to influence the future of business. Having an impact in the New Better will no longer be about offering the right product, but about advice and holistic solutions that will give organisations greater clarity and confidence.

Aon plc (NYSE: AON) exists to shape decisions for the better — to protect and enrich the lives of people around the world. Our colleagues provide our clients in over 120 countries and territories with advice and solutions that give them the clarity and confidence to make better decisions to protect and grow their business.



Follow Aon on Twitter and LinkedIn . Stay up-to-date by visiting the Aon Newsroom and sign up for News Alerts here .





#Aon

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.