Aon Re-enters Insurance Broking in India

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 14 December 2020 - Aon plc (NYSE: AON), a leading global professional services firm providing a broad range of risk, retirement and health solutions today announced its re-entry into the insurance broking market in India.









Sandeep Malik, CEO, Asia Pacific, Aon

Aon has acquired a 49% equity stake in Anviti Insurance Brokers Pvt. Ltd, a fast growing, composite broking firm. Anviti will transition to the Aon brand pending regulatory approvals. The Anviti team will form the core of the joint venture and its growth plans in India, supported by Aon's global resources and state-of-the-art technology and operations infrastructure.

Jonathan Pipe, CEO of Anviti, will continue to lead the team. "I am excited to transition Anviti into the Aon world as we continue to help Indian businesses prepare for the new better. We have strong capabilities in India and have established trusted advisory relationships since we started operations in 2017. I look forward to building upon this platform and accelerating results for our clients, colleagues and communities," said Pipe.

Sandeep Malik, CEO, Asia Pacific, Aon said: "I welcome the Anviti team to the Aon family. We are excited about the innovation that Aon can bring to our clients in India, create exciting new opportunities for our colleagues and realise the full potential of our firm in a dynamic market."





