AOS Bath Launches Water Heater Disinfection Services for Homes Amidst Rising Concerns of Viruses

About AOS Bath

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 16 March 2022-Water heater tank disinfection is growing in popularity amidst rising concerns of viruses. Water heater specialist AOS Bath (AOS) offers periodic prompts for these maintenance services. Lately, more requests for tank flushing come from outside their regular clientele. Amanda, an Executive at AOS commented: "Singaporeans are now more tech savvy and aware. Their standards for clean water are getting higher with news of each covid variant."With demand on the rise, AOS has upgraded their tank cleaning techniques. From May this year, expect improved chlorination treatments for a more thorough cleanse. These improvements aim to remove an even higher percentage of bacteria and viruses. Each service session comes with routine safety checks on the water heater.AOS performs hundreds of anti-bacterial maintenance works for households each year. Since the onset of covid, clients have become more aware of water hygiene and upkeep. Moezuddin, a Senior Technician from AOS said: "I see brown water from heaters only after three years of use."PUB requires water storage tanks in high-rise buildings to undergo an inspection every year. A Licensed Plumber must certify the tank is clean and disinfected before it is suitable for use. Failing which, tanks will become a potential source of contamination for the public. Authorities conduct random checks to clamp down on negligent maintenance. Failing which, tanks will become a potential source of contamination for the public. End users are innocent victims as residue and bacteria are invisible to the naked eye.The same principles of tank maintenance apply to household water storage heaters. Enterprise Singapore issues similar guidelines for homeowners, advising regular maintenance every three years. As the home unit is smaller, these guidelines are not enforced. A specialist water heater cleanse costs between $150 to $350.Those with a higher standard for water cleanliness may opt for a pre-filter. Pre-filters allow homeowners to flush out visible sediments every few weeks. There is no need to wait for the full disinfection every three years. Pre-filters are also commonly used in the kitchen for food preparation.

AOS Bath (AOS) is the sole distributor of A. O. Smith Water Heaters in Singapore, the #1 Water Heater company in the USA. An industry specialist, AOS aims to raise the water heater standards in Singapore. They make choosing a water heater easy with relevant technologies and concise explanations. AOS clients enjoy the longest water heater warranties in Singapore. They are also protected with a full return policy.



