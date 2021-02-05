AOTO All-in-one LED Solutions Hit Top Marks for Education

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The education environment is a diverse space. From classrooms to lecture theatres, libraries to laboratories, there's an ever-growing need for LED display solutions to foster connections and collaboration. AOTO's all-in-one LED Solutions are setting the pace at every level.

In the company's domestic market, China, AOTO's all-in-one LED Solutions are making the grade with several high-profile installations, including Zhengzhou University and China's Southern University of Science and Technology.

AOTO's CV all-in-one LED solution offers this: An infared touch frame is intuitive to set up and use; functions such as an intelligent whiteboard and on-site annotation are built in for immediate interactivity and participation. Wireless connectivity enables screen sharing via computer, phone or PC tablet, so the sharing of materials for discussion is simple and straightforward. Meanwhile, multiple picture-in-picture configurations ensure information is easy to view, update, and collaborate on.

Viewing comfort has been equally considered. The all-in-one LED solutions bestow a 180-degree viewing angle, blu-ray eye protection and Moiré reduction technology to maintain student focus and engagement from every seat in the class. Based on the latest Mini LED technology, the CV all-in-one Solution has a fine pitch and reliable colour consistency for superior visual performance.

AOTO's Smart Integrated Display (SID) all-in-one LED solution steps in at 120-inch display size, scaling up in both proportion and potential. Also available as 150-inch and 180-inch displays, its ultra-thin structure outweighs conventional LED products by 50%.

The SID all-in-one is an impactful, luxury presentation system that intelligently adjusts the brightness of the environment around the screen to concentrate the viewers' attention directly on the screen. Conveniently controlled via mobile phone from anywhere in the hall or auditorium, the screen will also adjust itself to optimal brightness. With its powerful integrated audio system and integrated AI Algorithm, it goes beyond display.

AOTO's all-in-one LED Solutions dovetail with the needs of the education market, opening up new possibilities and new ways of learning. AOTO's all-in-one solutions bring intelligent capabilities, interactivity and imaginative engagement to classroom settings and group-based research and hold the attention of auditoriums and lecture halls. At the heart of the offering, however, sits stability and security of the solutions. AOTO gives the surety that the advanced functionality will work, continuously and simply and with the ease of AOTO.

