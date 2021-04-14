AOTO Launches RM Series to the Global Market for XR Studio

SHENZHEN, China, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AOTO - a leading designer and manufacturer of direct-view LED visualization solutions - has announced the launch of the RM series to the global market. This product specifically targets the demanding specifications of the Virtual Production (XR) Studio and high-end rental applications.

Working with the world's leading film and video production studios, AOTO was challenged to develop a no-compromise direct-view LED design that improves on-camera performance. AOTO RM series adopts technologies of IMD packing and Mini-LED to provide a stable and reliable large-format display. Specifically, the IMD packing technology enables the RM series to be up to 4-times stronger than other traditional SMD products without sacrificing visual performance.

Moreover, the extraordinary visual performance is enhanced by its HDR technology capability, and 8000:1 contrast ratio. The RM series features over 1500 nits brightness and Moiré reduction technology. With up to 7680Hz refresh rate, 250Hz frame-rate, and 1/6 scan rate, this solution is designed for those looking to overcome visual and optical difficulties in the XR studio.

For installation and maintenance, the RM series is lighter than 8KG/unit and supports convex and concave installations with a viewing angle of more than 170 degrees. The fast-lock design supports hanging, wall-mount, and floor-mount installations. More importantly, the RM series is easily repairable and maintainable with front & rear maintenance design.

AOTO has officially launched the RM series worldwide and already worked with some of the world's top production studios. AOTO's long history and experience with studio applications has led to the development of one of the world's highest specifications for direct-view LED visualization solutions.

marketing@aoto.com