Apartment dwellers embracing artificial grass to 'green' their outdoor spaces

—

It’s no surprise that current indoor design trends are shifting towards brighter colours, natural elements, and designated spaces. For those living in confined spaces like apartments, the pandemic’s extended lockdown has forced many to think critically about how they use their space and what it means to create a home with personality. The result: function, warmth, beauty and fun are now the order of the day.

One main small-dwelling trend during the Great Lockdown was ‘bringing nature indoors’ through pot plants; raw wood furniture and wall panelling; and colour palettes containing blues, greens, and beiges. Those living in confined spaces also found themselves trying to find ways of making their homes feel larger and more ‘liveable’ through the use of mirrors and accent lighting.

As time has moved on and the world comes to terms with the new normal, however, people are once again spending more time outdoors. And now they’re noticing their previously neglected small outdoor areas like balconies and courtyards.

While it can be difficult to beautify a small and boring balcony, it’s not impossible. So, what might be the best advice for updating these often dull and limited areas? Bring the outdoors back outside!

Although not ‘natural’, adding a spot of artificial grass over a concrete balcony floor, or as a wall hanging fixture, can really improve a balcony’s aesthetics and give the appearance of a more natural outside space. Artificial grass can also create a great, soft play area for kids and pets in need of some sunshine.

If you’re looking for truly natural options, why not consider a hanging herb garden, a small wall fountain, or some wicker or bamboo outdoor furniture?

There are many ways to beautify small and limited exteriors – just think of ways to match these with current interior trends.

Contact Info:

Name: Tom

Email: Send Email

Organization: SmartGrass

Website: https://smartgrass.co.nz/



Release ID: 89072808

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.