APD presents a series of medical power supplies and lithium-ion UPS at CMEF 2021

TAIPEI, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CMEF (China International Medical Equipment Fair) is one of the biggest exhibitions of its kind in the world and always shows the latest professional medical equipment available on the global market. The 2021 exhibition will be held between May 13 and 16 at the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai). Tens of thousands of professional medical products from producers all around the world will be exhibited. More than 4,200 global medical, industrial and commercial medical equipment enterprises and R&D units will be represented.



APD grabbed attention at CMEF 2021

APD is a leading brand of customized power supplies for medical devices and a long-term partner of many major global medical equipment companies. APD has been developing medical power supplies for more than 20 years and will be showing a full range of highly reliable medical power supplies. Among these will be our lithium-ion UPS (uninterruptible power supply) products which are a new trend in customized medical power as well as being useful in practically all other industries. Visit us at booth number: 8.1 D17 to see these special new products.

Highly reliable medical power supplies from APD

"High stability and reliability", power supplies that put the minds of medical clients at ease

Mark Tang, Vice President of the APD Department of Power System Business says, "What medical industry customers care most about is the quality, stability and reliability of power supplies. APD can satisfy the most rigorous customer requirements for medical power that is how we have earned the long-term trust of major medical equipment manufacturers".

This is indeed the case. APD is committed to providing customized medical power solutions and concentrates on innovative R&D in the network communications and medical fields. We have won the approval of our customers many times over with outstanding product quality and R&D capability. APD has received the "Best Product Quality" and "Best Partner" awards from major global network communications and medical equipment manufacturers year after year. The APD production base has passed the ISO 13485 medical device quality management system certification and our full range of highly reliable medical power supplies comply with the IEC60601-1-2 4th Edition global medical safety standards. All our products have a lifespan of more than 10 years and are widely applied for use with CPAP machines, ventilators, oxygen concentrators, humidifiers, medical monitors, syringe pumps, portable ultrasound equipment, hospital electric beds, endoscopes, IVD and many other medical applications.

Small and lightweight products appearance

The "small size and light weight" of the highly reliable APD medical power supply series is their main feature and allows them to be used in a wide range of small portable devices. This series also has integrated LED operating status indicators and they are dust- and water-proofed to class IP22. The device housings are made of UL94V0 fire-proof grade material, which has a higher safety specification than the standard and all casings are given an anti-wear protection treatment. The patented anti-rupture output cable arrangement allows for multiple bends and is used to ensure the greatest convenience and product durability.

Multiple safety protection mechanism designs

All APD medical power supplies have multiple safety protection: very low leakage current, high tolerance to electrostatic discharge, as well as protection against over-voltage, over-current and over-temperature. They can be used on any kind of medical instruments and devices without any risk of electric shock for patients or operators. Another thing worth mentioning here are the excellent cooling arrangements and the anti-electromagnetic interference design. These open frame power supply products have better than normal cooling and anti-interference performance, are extremely safe, and can be used with any fan-less medical equipment.

Peak current can be more than 300%

The peak current of the APD medical power supplies can be more than 300%. This allows a stable response to transient high current requirements generated by medical equipment. This series of power supplies is also very quiet. Operation noise is extremely low and does not interfere with the quiet healing atmosphere needed in the patient environment.

Lithium battery applications are becoming a trend, and the global sales of APD lithium-ion UPS ranks among the highest

The rapid development of lithium battery technology and significant improvement in safety has resulted in lithium-ion UPS applications becoming the trend. APD has extensive experience in the R&D of power supply products and is actively developing a range of lithium-ion UPSs. We have earned the trust of many major global first-line manufacturers with our outstanding customized R&D capabilities. The pace of R&D at APD is ongoing and we have become leaders in the global sales of lithium-ion UPS products for medical equipment, industrial automation, security monitoring and transportation.

APD lithium-ion UPS

APD will be launching several new lithium-ion UPS products for medical applications at the 2021 CMEF exhibition in Shanghai. These new products are all simple, quiet and white, to match the overall environment of the medical facilities where they are meant to be used. More importantly, these devices are small, lightweight, and have long usage lifespans. They will undoubtedly become the first choice power supplies for medical equipment.

Small, lightweight, and a long usage lifespan

The useful life of an APD lithium-ion UPS is up to 3 times that of a traditional lead-acid battery UPS. Furthermore, the volume of a lithium battery is about 1/3 that of a lead-acid battery of the same capacity. This means that the APD lithium-ion UPS can be much more compact and lightweight. These smaller devices can be easily placed in narrow spaces such as nursing stations and on medical equipment pedestals. They are suitable for installation on medical trolleys and other mobile diagnosis and treatment equipment.

Safe and quiet, with smart control

The APD lithium-ion UPS design (T-48V480WL) is fan-less and the devices are practically silent in operation. This ensures that when they are installed near patients, they will cause no disturbance. The low leakage current design also ensures the safety of patients as well as personnel. The smart BMS battery management system can monitor the battery status in real-time, making the battery status very easy to control.

An uninterruptible power supply is very important for medical facilities. Medical equipment, diagnostic, clinical, or surgical, all need stable constant power supplies, as do data centers and terminals. According to Peter Hu, the General Manager of APD Uninterruptible Power Supply Systems, APD lithium-ion UPS products are widely used on medical diagnosis and treatment trolleys, in medical electrical rooms, medical records departments, self-service patient registration machines, hospital incubators, hospital isolation wards and others. They provide the best customized lithium-ion UPS solution for all medical applications.

During the coronavirus pandemic, the demand for medical UPS systems related to wards, medical equipment and control rooms etc., has remained high. Now, with the global pandemic pressure going down in many places the medical equipment and instrument market is recovering to a degree. APD is optimistic about our future market share in the medical power field and this will be reflected in our new range of products that will be shown at CMEF 2021 in the spring.

APD lithium-ion UPS

About APD Asian Power Devices

Asian Power Devices (APD) was founded in Taiwan in 1994, and focuses on power electronics and renewable energy technologies. The company has established an important position in the global market because of its world-class technology, R&D capabilities and highly competitive products and services.

APD products include power supplies, uninterruptible power systems and PV inverters. Not only does it focus on the R&D of key technologies and the pursuit of highly efficient production and services, APD also promises continuous sustainable operation. We have become a technology leader in power electronics and renewable energy industries in the global market. APD hopes to use energy-efficient technologies to help society achieve a real green future.