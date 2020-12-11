Apec Diem Thuy - Thai Nguyen Industrial Park - an ideal destination for foreign enterprises to do business in Vietnam

Apec Diem Thuy - Thai Nguyen Industrial Park was built to become an investment opportunity for the economic center of the North of Vietnam, meeting the service demands of foreign experts and businesses.

THAI NGUYEN, Vietnam, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vietnam - an ideal destination for foreign enterprises to do business. Thanks to its efforts to strictly control the COVID-19 epidemic, Vietnam has become a bright spot to attract FDI (foreign direct investment) and a strong flow of investment capital from Asian, American and ASEAN economies. At the forum "Industrial Real Estate - New investment wave", commenting on the new wave of industrial real estate investment, Mr. Vo Thanh Thong, Deputy Minister of Planning and Investment, said that COVID-19 becomes unpredictable, some Southeast Asian countries, including Vietnam, have become bright spots on the map to attract foreign direct investment. It is the investment flows strongly from the economies of Asia, US and ASEAN that are believed to be the cause of this positive phenomenon. Specifically, leading enterprises from US, Japan, South Korea and others all consider Vietnam as a priority destination.



Naver.com recently introduced about Apec Diem Thuy Thai Nguyen Industrial Park

In the first 10 months of 2020, the total FDI capital reached 23.48 billion USD with 2,000 new projects, down 19.4% over the same period last year. In which, 46% of FDI is for manufacturing and 15% for real estate. The year 2021 will start with many projects to expand the factory to directly meet the increasing demand. After the EVFTA was approved, the Government issued Decree No. 111/2020 / ND-CP providing for preferential export tariffs and special preferential import tariffs for Vietnam to apply in accordance with the EVFTA Agreement. Besides that the government also set out the conditions for the tax schedule. Building key infrastructure will help Vietnam achieve its goal of becoming a new industrial hub in the region and drastically reduce logistics costs, while boosting the economy.

Among many economic areas, Thai Nguyen has emerged as the most potential industrial real estate market in the North of Vietnam, with its convenient location as a trade bridge and investment transport infrastructure system. Thai Nguyen is also considered as one of the important industrial capitals of Korea enterprises in Vietnam. Up to now, there have been up to 17 projects with a total registered investment capital of 352.8 million USD, including major investors such as Samsung, Masan etc.

Apec Diem Thuy - Thai Nguyen - Vietnamese industrial park is highly appreciated by foreign media. In that context, many projects and industrial parks in Thai Nguyen have caught the "green light" of investors as well as international media. Recently, Apec Diem Thuy - Thai Nguyen Industrial Park has received much attention from Korean media as well as Southeast Asian countries. News.naver.com - one of the most popular information sites in Korea recently introduced this industrial park as one of the top attractive destinations for Korean businesses wishing to set up factories in Vietnam.

The convergence between favorable geographical location, adequate infrastructure investment as well as the open policy for investors' businesses has made Apec Diem Thuy Industrial Park get a lot of media and business attention.

Apec Diem Thuy Industrial Park is a member of APEC Thai Nguyen Investment Joint Stock Company, located in Phu Binh district and Pho Yen town center, Thai Nguyen province; located next to the highway Hanoi - Thai Nguyen, near the river (Cau river, Cong river, Da Phuc port), railway (Hanoi-Thai Nguyen) and by air (near Noi Bai airport). Overall, Apec Diem Thuy Industrial Park has convenient traffic, easy connection, which is very suitable for investors to locate factories.

Investing in Apec Diem Thuy Industrial Park, the investor would benefit from the available and modern infrastructure, for example, the two-lane provincial road system 82m wide, internal road system 20m - 36m wide, electrical system, rainwater drainage & separate wastewater, telecommunications services, information technology, security, bank, etc. Furthermore, investors would be generously supported to convenient completion of all the procedures for applying for an investment license, tax code and seal.

In particular, Diem Thuy Industrial Park - Service model is built to combine industrial development with services, ensuring sustainable development, creating synchronous infrastructure. Therefore, in addition to the functional area, there are also other areas with business types such as restaurants, cafes, kindergartens, gym, spa, sauna, and parks, ecological lake to create an ideal living and working environment. Mr. Pham Duy Hung, Deputy General Director of APEC Group affirmed "Apec Diem Thuy Industrial Park is invested synchronously in technical infrastructure, social infrastructure, modern architectural planning, beautiful landscape, friendly ecosystem to the environment. We aim to form a sustainable ecosystem, meeting the needs of housing and a convenient living environment for professionals, engineers, workers, residents, and opening up business opportunities, investment with sustainable returns."

Apec Diem Thuy Industrial Park aims to attract the following industries: mechanical engineering, automobile, building materials industry, fabrication and post-production of steel, electronics, information technology products; group of light industry, processing agricultural, forestry, and aquatic products etc. The project has a total area of 170 hectares, of which 101.7 hectares are for factory construction.

Website: https://apecgroup.net/du-an/diem-thuy-center-point.html

Related Links :

https://apecgroup.net