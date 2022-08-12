aPetMart Launches New Product Categories to Expand into Niche Pet Markets





SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 12 August 2022 - aPetMart, the trusted online pet store in Singapore , has announced the expansion of its product offerings. With this new development, niche pet lovers can now find a variety of products handpicked by the team in the store's latest Small Animals, Birds and Aquarium categories.Founded in 2018 by animal lovers from a humble shophouse along Petain Road, aPetMart has established itself as a one-stop online pet shop for discerning pet parents in Singapore. With a curated selection of quality pet supplies from more than a hundred of renowned brands, such as Stella and Chewy's Taste of the Wild , and Auskie , aPetMart has made premium pet products more affordable and accessible to pet lovers globally.aPetMart is a platform run by pet lovers, for pet lovers. As pointed out by Lyn Feng, Managing Director of aPetMart LP, who adopted her tabby cat Woomau five years ago from a local neighbourhood, "Getting a pet is not a one-off decision. It is a lifestyle choice which entails caring for a friend of another species as an equal and integrating him/her into the family." With a love for nature and strong knowledge in technology and finance, Feng, an ex-consultant and ex-banker, created aPetMart to make quality pet supplies more accessible to pets globally.As international order fulfilment was largely disrupted by the arrival of COVID-19, the team at aPetMart used the time to reflect on how to serve the local pet community better. With the firm belief that "No Life Matters Less," aPetMart has decided to expand its product offerings into niche pet markets to cater to a wider pet community.For bird keepers who are looking for high-quality bird food or healthcare products, a range of items from well-known brands, such as Vitakraft and Versele Laga, is now available at the aPetMart online pet store.aPetMart also introduced a range of well-crafted aquariums and a wide variety of aquarium accessories for all one's fish-related needs. The inclusion of big-name brands like GEX and Tetra further solidifies aPetMart's position as a one-stop pet supply platform.Finally, for small animals like hamsters, rabbits, guinea pigs, chinchillas, and more, aPetMart provides everything one would need, from food to accessories. Brands like Oxbow, Momi, Burgess, Kaytee, Bunny Nature, and Nature's Eco have been stocked to ensure that you will always have access to first-rate pet products for your small animals' needs.The value-added service offered by aPetMart is unparalleled, with speedy, around-the-clock, island-wide delivery by professionally trained delivery fleet personnel. With the product category expansion, caretakers of niche pets will no longer have to search far and wide to pamper their pets.While home pets are usually well cared for, the team at aPetMart has not forgotten the less-privileged community of stray animals in Singapore. If you are a community pet feeder with a proven record of supporting stray animals, feel free to contact aPetMart to join their Community Feeder Support Program for a special discount on pet supplies.To raise awareness on animal welfare protection and to fight animal cruelty in Singapore. aPetMart has recently launched the #BeKindToAnimals campaign. Share the belief of "No Life Matters Less"? Contact aPetMart to collect a free #BeKindToAnimals car sticker. Paste it on your car to take a pledge!For more information on aPetMart, visit https://apetmart.com/ Hashtag: #aPetMart