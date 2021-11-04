Apex-Brasil Introduces 16 companies to Participate in the China International Import Expo





Apex-Brasil is committed to promote export, the internationalization of Brazilian companies, and foreign direct investment. With the help of CIIE, Apex-Brasil expects to provide Brazilian companies an opportunity to face the market directly and carry on strengthening and consolidating the trade relationship with China. Thus, further understand Chinese consumers' preferences to develop closer relationships, promote foreign trade to higher level, develop investment and cooperation opportunities, serve the Chinese market and integrate deeply into the global market concurrently.



Apex-Brasil is introducing 16 companies as representative in CIIE, comprising meat, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, natural foods (honey, nuts), dairy products and other fields to demonstrate quality and sustainable products to Chinese importers and investors. The showcasing food products are diversified with stable quality, and able to supply in large-scale, which can satisfy China's huge consumer base and bring precious investment opportunities. Among them, BRF, one of the world's top 10 food companies, and Mococa, a well-known brand of sweetened condensed milk, will exhibit their products at CIIE for the second time. They are both optimistic about the broad prosperity of the Chinese market and anticipate to attract investment, therefore to lay a firm ground for future development in China through CIIE.



Carlos Pan, manager of the Beijing Representative Office of Apex-Brasil, said: "We have participated in CIIE for the fourth year, nearly half of companies have joined CIIE previously, which shows that the event is extremely compelling to Brazilian companies. In addition to the traditional products such as crude oil, iron ore and soybeans, the growth rate of Brazilian meat, nuts and other daily consumer goods export to China have accelerated significantly, therefore exhibitors this year are mainly food related. Even though there is crowd control under the pandemic, Brazilian companies participate through representatives or display samples in the exhibition area. CIIE also set up a digital pavilion in Country Exhibition not only allowing Chinese investors to understand Brazilian culture and economic and industry, but also reinforce the communication between both countries. Looking forward, we foresee that there will be a strong growth momentum in China-Brazil economic interaction continuously. Other than typical Brazilian food products, we eagerly hope that other raw materials supplied by Brazil, such as oil and iron ore will cooperate more with China's enterprises and forge the common prosperity of the two countries' economy and trade."



The Fourth Edition of China International Import Expo (CIIE)

Date: 5 - 10 November 2021

Venue: National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai), China

More information:





