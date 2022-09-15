Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. Awarded at the Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards 2022 for 'Vaccine 100' under Health Promotion Category

SINGAPORE, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA) 2022 is pleased to honor 72 exemplary award recipients for championing ESG to build a resilient world and a sustainable future for all.

The AREA is the most prominent CSR recognition program across Asia initiated by the region's leading NGO, Enterprise Asia. The award recipients were selected through a stringent judging process which is based on the 3 criterions of effectiveness and reach, relevance, and sustainability.

Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd.'s Award-Winning CSR Initiative

Apex Circuit (Thailand) Co., Ltd. is a professional manufacturer of printed circuit boards (PCB) and ranked as a major high-revenue rigid PCB manufacturer in Thailand with its products being sold to international brand customers in Japan, Korea, Europe, and the U.S.A. The company's 'Vaccine 100' program was awarded under the Health Promotion category.

Since April 2021, the pandemic has gotten worse in Thailand. The government also subsequently required factories to set up quarantine areas for employees. In order to ensure that 100% of Apex's employees are vaccinated with at least 2 doses to prevent Covid-19, Apex provided free vaccinations to its employees. In September 2021, Apex provided the 1st free dose of vaccine to cover 100% of its employees and the 2nd dose in October 2021. All employees had the right to get free vaccines.

In the same year, Apex constructed Sandbox, the quarantine area, for employees of suspected cases and confirmed cases to stay, and Apex took care of their health and fundamental medical demand until the employees recovered.

Apex immediately took action to contact medical channels and explained the risk to its big family and its impact on the local economy. After a 2-month try and effort, Apex finally gained support from the Princess Royal Academy, Chulaporn Hospital.

Apex mobilizes senior management personnel to set up a committee to execute PDCA about anti-Covid. Routine meetings were held every early morning until the 1st quarter of 2022. The meetings include the Chairman, CEO, VP, senior managers, and representative staffs.

With a good quarantine system, inspection system (free RTK testing system), and 100% coverage of 2-dose vaccination, Apex was able to run its business sustainably and smoothly during the Covid-19 outbreak. Apex has developed effective protection and built up a relationship with society through CSR activities, such as donations to the local hospital, from the 4th quarter of 2020 until now, to protect employees' health and rights.

In addition to the development of anti-Covid actions, Apex kept improving the living and care quality of Sand Box. Meanwhile, Apex also combined the green concept to set up solar panels on the roof of the quarantine area. During the pandemic, Apex Group also provided an allowance to each employee from August to December of 2021, with a total amount of THB166 million.

Apex's future plans are to build up a cooperating relationship with society by making Sandbox not only limited to employees but to their families as well, supporting resources to the medical institution and providing resources to its employees. Apex also plans to set up a solar system on the roof of Sandbox to ensure that the electricity used to generate air conditioners, washing machines, and electrical equipment in each quarantine room is done by green power.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organization in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine toward sustainable and progressive economic and social development. Please visit www.enterpriseasia.org for more information.

About Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards (AREA)

The Asia Responsible Enterprise Awards program recognizes Asian businesses for championing sustainable and responsible entrepreneurship in the categories of Green Leadership, Investment in People, Health Promotion, Social Empowerment, Corporate Governance, Circular Economy Leadership, Responsible Business Leadership, and Corporate Sustainability Reporting. For more information, visit: www.enterpriseasia.org/area/.