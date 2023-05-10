Apollo Tourist - A Travel Companion On Every Trip

Apollo Tourist is a tour operator that provides travel services in Vietnam, including domestic tours, inbound and outbound tours, team building/outing trips, and tours for organizations/companies.

—

Apollo Tourist is a travel company in Ho Chi Minh City that specializes in providing travel services in Vietnam. Apollo Tourist's tour programs integrate local cultural values to promote Vietnam's tourism to the world and contribute to developing tourism into a leading economic sector. Founded in 2018, Apollo Tourist currently offers many travel services, including:

Domestic tours.

Inbound and outbound tours.

Team building/outing trips.

Events

Corporate tours.

Car rental services.

Airline ticket booking services.

Hotel reservation services.

Tour Packages

Apollo Tourist offers a comprehensive range of tour packages that cater to both domestic and outbound tourism. The domestic tour packages cover all regions of Vietnam, including the North, Central, South, and West regions. The company offers high-end and unique tour packages that provide travelers with exciting experiences and unforgettable memories. Popular domestic tour packages include the Con Chim Tra Vinh tour, Phu Yen tour, Dien Bien tour, Halong Bay cruise tour, and many others. In addition, Apollo Tourist also offers outbound tour packages to destinations such as Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Korea, Japan, Europe, and China. The company recently launched a Singapore and Malaysia 4-days 3-nights tour package for only 6,990,000 VND per person.

Team Building

Apollo Tourist is a reliable and professional team building service provider in Vietnam. The company has a team of experienced and knowledgeable staff who specialize in organizing team building activities for corporate clients. Apollo Tourist's team building services offer a variety of creative and engaging games and activities that foster teamwork, communication, and collaboration among team members. Many of the company's clients have trusted and used their team building services for multiple years, which is a testament to the quality and effectiveness of the services offered.

Event Organization

Apollo Tourist also provides event organization services for a wide range of events, including exhibitions, conferences, product launches, project introductions, and year-end parties. The company's event organization services are professional, reliable, and of high quality, ensuring that every event is successful and memorable. The team at Apollo Tourist is equipped with the knowledge, skills, and experience to plan and execute events that meet the client's requirements and exceed their expectations.

Apollo Tourist is a reliable and professional travel company that offers a wide range of tourism-related services. The company has established itself as a leader in the travel industry by providing high-quality services, customized travel packages, and exceptional customer service. With Apollo Tourist, travelers can enjoy unique and unforgettable travel experiences that cater to their needs and preferences. For more information about Apollo Tourist, please visit: https://apollotourist.vn

About the company: Apollo Tourist is a tour operator serving tours in Vietnam. Services at Apollo include domestic tours, inbound and outbound tours, team building/outing trips, and tours for organizations/companies.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ApolloTourist



About Us: /Apollo Tourist/

Contact Info:

Name: Apollo Tourist

Email: Send Email

Organization: Apollo Event And Tourist Service Joint Stock Company

Address: 3rd Floor, An Phu Plaza Building, 117-119 Ly Chinh Thang Street, Vo Thi Sau Ward, District 3, City. Ho Chi Minh

Phone: (+84) 913 023 733

Website: https://apollotourist.vn/



Release ID: 89095336

If you detect any issues, problems, or errors in this press release content, kindly contact error@releasecontact.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 8 hours.