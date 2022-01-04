Apollomics Inc. Announces CEO Guo-Liang Yu, PhD Appointed as Chairman of the Board for the BayHelix Group

Foster City, CA, and Hangzhou, China, Jan 4, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Apollomics Inc., an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of mono- and combination- oncology therapies, today announced that Guo-Liang Yu, PhD, Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Apollomics, was recently appointed to Chairman of the Board for the BayHelix Group, effective January 2022.



"I am honored to be selected by my peers to help guide the BayHelix Group as it continues to foster biotech innovations and expand business opportunities within the broad life sciences ecosystem globally," said Dr. Yu. "For 20 years, the BayHelix group has been an instrumental connection between emerging Chinese companies and the rest of the world. As a dual U.S. and China biotechnology company focused on the development of innovative therapies for cancer treatment, Apollomics has been actively involved with BayHelix since our inception. I look forward to offering my expertise and insights, and working with my distinguished BayHelix board of directors and fellow members, to further our goals towards connecting biopharmaceutical companies around the world."



About BayHelix Group



The BayHelix Group is a non-profit professional organization of business leaders with a mission to shape the growth of the life sciences and healthcare industry. Founded in 2001 in the San Francisco Bay Area, BayHelix has grown to over 800 members globally with a strong presence in China and the US. BayHelix aspires to foster and create business opportunities, supply and nurture leaders for the community, and network and share information and experience among its members. The diverse membership base covers many of the world's top pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies, leading professional services and investment firms, as well as start-up biotech companies in China and the US. BayHelix membership is by-invitation only. Over two thirds of members are C-level executives. The majority of them are cross trained in science and business as well as bilingual in Chinese and English. BayHelix has become an influential organization that connects emerging biopharmaceutical companies in China to their counterparts around the world.



About Apollomics Inc.



Apollomics Inc. is an innovative biopharmaceutical company committed to the discovery and development of monotherapies and combination therapies of tumor-targeting and immuno-oncology agents. The Company's product pipeline has several programs at different stages of development, including novel, humanized monoclonal antibodies that restore the body's immune system to recognize and kill cancer cells, and targeted therapies against uncontrolled growth signaling pathways. Apollomics has operating entities in Foster City, California, USA, Hangzhou and Shanghai, China. For more information, please visit



Contact Information:



Investor Contact:

Wilson W. Cheung

Chief Financial Officer

(650) 209-4436

wcheung@apollomicsinc.com



U.S. Media Contact:

Remy Bernarda

Corporate Communications

(415) 203-6386

remy.bernarda@apollomicsinc.com



China Media Contact:

Porda Havas International Finance Communications Group

Kelly Fung

General Manager

(852) 3150 6763

kelly.fung@pordahavas.com





