Apolosign PackGo, A 27" Portable Smart Screen in Briefcase Gains Steam on Kickstarter

Apolosign PackGo Briefcase Screen combines 8-core power, versatile modes, and crystal-clear sound for a wireless on-the-go entertainment experience.

Shenzhen Electron Technology Co., Ltd. introduced the Apolosign PackGo a few weeks back on Kickstarter. Since its launch, it has rapidly gained traction among tech-savvy customers and families who want early access to this multifunctional portable entertainment solution. The project has so far raised $80,803 on Kickstarter and has more than 130 backers.

The Apolosign PackGo is not merely a portable screen but is designed to redefine on-the-go entertainment. Encased in a briefcase design with a distinctive fishnet pattern and military-grade scratch-resistant material, the PackGo combines style with durability. This device features an 8-core processor and 8GB ROM, supporting mainstream Android applications and offering diverse possibilities for entertainment.

The PackGo offers users a seamless transition between various modes, including Speaker Mode for an immersive music experience, Gaming Mode, allowing direct downloads of Android games or connection to gaming consoles like the Switch, TV Mode for movie nights or casual browsing on TikTok, and Screen Mirroring Mode for wireless sharing of phone or computer content—eliminating the need for cables during work presentations or casual gatherings. This versatility provides an all-in-one solution to cater to diverse entertainment preferences.

Notable Features of the product include:



With multiple external interfaces, including Type-C, DP IN, USB 3.0, HDMI IN, and Battery On/Off, the PackGo offers a range of connection options, ensuring compatibility with various devices. Supports reverse power supply: Users can connect their entertainment device, for example, Switch, via the DP-IN interface and enjoy playing games outdoors without worrying about battery depletion.

Boasting a robust 6800mAh high-capacity battery, the PackGo provides up to 6 hours of uninterrupted wireless entertainment on a single charge, ideal for outdoor adventures and brief excursions. Sound Experience: Featuring a quartet of speakers with a total power of 40W, the PackGo delivers a crystal-clear and deeply immersive audio experience, perfect for music, movies, and social gatherings.

Apolosign has initiated a Kickstarter campaign to fund the production and distribution of the PackGo Briefcase Screen. The campaign aims to raise awareness and gather support from tech enthusiasts, entertainment lovers, and individuals seeking a portable entertainment solution. The extensively modified Android operating system, GMS certification, and seamless connection interfaces enhance its adaptability. With its 27-inch smart screen, the PackGo eliminates complex configurations, ensuring instant access to entertainment.

PackGo distinguishes itself with a distinctive handle design, making it effortlessly portable for diverse settings, from outdoor picnics to indoor gatherings. The commitment to continuous improvement is reflected in the system's support for Google's security updates, OTA upgrades, and UI updates, ensuring a rich and personalized user experience.

To learn more and back up the project, visit https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/1elc/apolosign-packgo-27-smart-screen-packed-in-your-briefcase?ref=a61zzy

Established in 2008, Shenzhen Electron Technology Co., Ltd. has been a pioneer in touch display products. With 15 years of extensive industry experience, the company has forged close partnerships with globally renowned brand clients. Committed to research and development technology, Shenzhen Electron Technology aims to make electronic technology products accessible to everyone.



Check out the demo of the product on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KQRwTdxx_iA

