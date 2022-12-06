ApparelWin Enhanced Fast Production Turn Around under Zero COVID Policy

ApparelWin is a top clothing manufacturer located in Guangzhou city, China.

ApparelWin, one of fashion leading clothing and garment manufacturers, is pleased to announce its business reinstatement after a brief interruption, thanks to its efficient management and flexible supply chain. The announcement came after a short gap. Their manufacturing was temporarily shut down due to the government's strict lockdown during the Covid. Still, the company relocated parts of its production line to other locations.

The company is located in Haizhu district, Guangzhou, which Covid has badly hit. The Chinese government has implemented a strict zero-covid policy to reduce its spread, so the whole district is going through a strict lockdown phase to date, leading to an immediate shutdown of all factories and workplaces within the area. However, with the help of innovative thinking, ApparelWin was able to relocate its design department and sample room staff to other cities.

"As we had our fabric dyeing facility in Foshan and Shantou, it made sense to keep producing garments here," says a company spokesperson. " The problem was that some of our employees who lived in Guangzhou were in quarantine. Working from home is a good decision to make sure everything is going well."

Despite the difficulties it faced, ApparelWin persevered and kept working on new designs, which were then shipped out to the other production line in their flexible supply chain system so that they could continue making garments. By relocating some of its production processes, the company ensured it continued delivering high-quality goods to its customers and earned their trust again.

"It was a stressful period, but eventually, we got through it, and now things are back to normal," the spokesperson added. He further stated that the company had received plenty of orders since it resumed operations. "I think customers understand why we moved the production lines, and they appreciate our efforts."

ApparelWin is proud of its reputation as a dependable supplier, which it has built up over the past 15 years. Its manufacturing process ensures that each garment is manufactured to precise standards, ensuring that the customer receives only the highest quality product at the right price.

"We maintain a state-of-the-art ethical manufacturing process using only sustainably sourced finest quality materials. Our products are known for being fashionable and comfortable but also durable and reliable," the company spokesperson concluded. "All of our clothes are made to order, so you can be sure that no two items are the same while paying close attention to detail to give our customers what they want."

