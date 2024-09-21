The Appeck Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro releases: Revolutionizing Smart Outdoor Lighting with Innovative Dual-Lens Design

Appeck, a leader in smart ambient lighting solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest innovation: the Appeck Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro. Designed to transform outdoor spaces with smart, customizable lighting, this cutting-edge product offers homeowners unmatched flexibility, ease of use, and creative control.

With the RGBCW outdoor lights, you’re not just getting ordinary lighting—you’re gaining full control over how you illuminate your space, thanks to its innovative dual-lens design. On one side, the left lens offers vibrant RGB LEDs with brightness levels up to 65 lumens, giving you the ability to splash your home with a wide array of rich, vivid colors. Whether you're hosting a backyard party, celebrating the holidays, or simply enjoying a cozy evening outdoors, the RGB lights allow you to set the perfect atmosphere with ease.

On the other side, the right lens features both warm and cool white LEDs with color temperatures that range up to 6,500K. This means you can adjust the lighting to fit your daily needs, whether you're looking for bright, cool light to keep things functional or a softer, warmer glow for a more relaxed, intimate vibe. From practical tasks like evening yard work to creating the perfect backdrop for family dinners or festive gatherings, you can seamlessly transition between modes that suit your mood or occasion.

The beauty of this dual-lens feature is that it empowers you to truly customize your environment. No longer limited to one type of light, you can now blend functional, everyday lighting with creative, colorful accent lighting—all from a single, easy-to-control system. It’s like having the power to completely transform your space, making it both practical and visually stunning for any scenario.

What sets the Appeck Permanent outdoor light Pro apart?

The dual-lenses design: This gives you the flexibility to adjust your home’s lighting to fit any occasion or mood, from festive celebrations to cozy evenings with family.

Customizable Length: Easily cut and expand the lights to fit your home’s specific dimensions for a sleek, tailored look

Smart Control: Effortlessly manage your lighting through the Appeck app, Google Home, or Alexa voice commands.

Brighter, Bolder, Better: Enjoy enhanced brightness, increased durability, and stunning lighting options for both everyday use and special occasions.

Endless Lighting Choices: Select from 111 preset lighting scenes and countless arrangements to match your mood, event, or holiday

In short, the Appeck Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro are more than just lights—they’re a tool for empowerment, giving you complete control over how your home looks and feels, day or night, for any occasion.

Unlike other products, because these lights can be cut to match the size of your home's eaves. This means you don't have to worry about lighting specific areas, resulting in a cleaner, more personalized look, and depending on the size of your home and the number of eaves you want to cover, the Appeck Permanent Outdoor Lights Pro is the perfect lighting solution for you if you're looking for durable, versatile, and easy-to-use lighting products.

Video Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tBaUSdpLWTQ&t=11s

About Appeck

From now on, Appeck has been established for five years, Appeck provides lighting ambience experience for 30W+ families, with the constant pursuit of high quality smart ambient lighting and the insistence on providing cost-effective products for consumers, Appeck has become a fast-growing brand in the North American market, Appeck will continue to improve, innovate better products, create better user experience, and provide more Appeck will continue to improve, innovate better products, create a better user experience, and provide more families with unparalleled ambient lighting and services.

