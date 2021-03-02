AppGallery Almost Doubles Number of App Distributions in 12 Months

An 83% increase in app distribution and a 33% growth in monthly active users marks a year of growth for Huawei's AppGallery.

SHENZHEN, China, March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AppGallery, one of the top three app marketplaces globally, has seen a 188% increase in apps integrated with HMS Core, reaching 120,000. One year from revealing plans to expand at the 2020 MWC, the platform now has 2.3 million registered developers, a 77% increase from last year, and a global audience of 530 million MAU.



AppGallery's app distribution surpassed 384.4 billion in 2020, 174 billion more than the previous year. Gaming leads this expansion; 500% more games are now available on the platform compared to last year. Huawei customers are amongst the first to experience innovative new gameplay, with recent launches including AFK Arena, Asphalt 9: Legends and Clash of Kings.

The figures come one year on from Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business, unveiling Huawei's vision to make AppGallery an open, innovative app distribution platform that is accessible to consumers around the world while protecting users' privacy and providing them with a unique and smart experience. Mr. Zhang Zhe, Director of Global Partnerships & Eco-Development Business Development at Huawei Consumer Business Group, said the numbers are proof of AppGallery's progress as a truly global app marketplace: "In 2019, there were 25 countries with over a million AppGallery users. That number has now grown to 42 and we continue to see strong growth across global markets."

AppGallery's "Global+ Local" Strategy

AppGallery works with both local and global developers to help deliver more choice. In turn, developers are looking to AppGallery to penetrate local audiences and tap into its global audience. 2020 saw global applications HereWeGo, Bolt, Viber, Deezer and Qwant onboard to the growing platform.

Huawei is using its expertise in China to guide overseas developers through the country's lucrative app market. Home to over 904 million mobile internet users, China has an estimated app download figure of 100 billion, with AppGallery helping over 1,000 overseas developers penetrate this growing mobile economy in the last year. PicsArt has been among the first to benefit from Huawei's position in China's mobile market; now boasting 300 million downloads in Mainland China. FaceTune 2 and Mondly have seen similar successes, receiving 2.2 million and 350 thousand downloads respectively.

In 2020, AppGallery helped over 10,000 Chinese apps enter overseas markets. Banggood partnered with AppGallery to secure over 60,000 new downloads and 1000 new first-time subscribers in three weeks. Other Chinese apps now reaching global audiences through AppGallery include Pascal's Wager, Rise of Kingdoms: Lost Crusade and Night of Full Moon.

AppGallery - One of the Top 3 App Marketplaces Globally

AppGallery is an innovative ecosystem enabling developers to create unique experiences for consumers, available in more than 170 countries and regions. HMS Core integrates apps across devices, delivering a smoother and more convenient experience – a part of Huawei's wider "1+8+N" strategy.

