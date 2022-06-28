Appian Announces #lowcode4all Program in Australia

Company develops free curriculum to train next generation talent and provide access to a low-code career;

Creates coalition to support and make long-term initiative a reality

SYDNEY, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced #lowcode4all , a program focused on providing access to low-code education and certification to drive career advancement and opportunity for the next generation of low-code developers. The free program guides eligible participants through a clear path to learn low-code technology and complete their Appian Certified Associate Developer exam. Appian aims to issue at least 1,000 #lowcode4all scholarships this year globally.



According to Morgan Stanley, there are currently 26 million total developers in the world, and we are expected to need 38 million by 2024.1 Low-code technology, one of the fastest growing industries today, will fill that gap because it allows virtually anyone to be a developer. Gartner predicts that by 2025, 70% of new applications developed by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies, up from less than 25% in 2020.

By reducing the financial barriers, #lowcode4all opens access to a career in low-code. Initially, the #lowcode4all program is available to current undergraduate and graduate students, students who have paused their education, unemployed individuals and people looking for a career-change.

For the program, Appian have created a new Low-Code Ready Badge, shareable on LinkedIn, that tells prospective employers that the candidate is trained in low-code and is ready to be a productive member of a team. After attaining the badge, program participants receive a voucher for the certification exam. After earning Appian Certified Associate Developer status, program participants have access to hiring recruiters through the #lowcode4all Hiring Partner network.

Appian CEO Matt Calkins said, "The Australian economy needs more developers. The ease of learning low-code enables people to shift careers, update skills, and improve their circumstances. Appian is committed to making low-code careers available for all."

#lowcode4all program participants are provided with:

A complete low-code curriculum and education resources.

A clear learning path to earn a Low-Code Ready Badge and to complete the Appian Certified Associate Developer exam for free.

Access to hiring recruiters through the Appian Partner network.

Job search skills support (resume help, interview tips, etc.).

The #lowcode4all program is initially being supported in Australia and across the Asia-Pacific region by key partners such as Procensol. Appian #lowcode4all program partners can help spread awareness of the program among target communities, and can also be part of the #lowcode4all Hiring Network for program graduate job placement.

"Australia must increase its developer talent pool to meet the needs of the local market. With more organisations seeking applications built on low-code, initiatives like Appian's #lowcode4all program will help open new pathways for the next generation of software engineering talent," said Dan Cooke, Managing Director from Procensol. "We look forward to supporting the program and welcoming graduates to the industry and our team in the future."

As part of #lowcode4all, Appian is also establishing the #lowcode4all coalition, which will include a diverse mix of non-profit, corporate, and academic institutions to help the program reach all eligible participants.

Those people interested in participating in the #lowcode4all program should go to: www.appian.com/lowcode4all .

