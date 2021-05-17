Appian appoints Monica Pinto as Chief Financial Officer

LONDON, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Highlights

Appointment of Monica Pinto as Appian's CFO strengthens the Company's senior leadership team

Monica will support the Executive Team on leading the financial management of the company

Brings 20 years of experience in financial services across Europe , Asia and Latin America and over 25 years of experience in both Emerging Markets and developed economies

Appian Capital Advisory LLP ("Appian" or the "Company"), the investment advisor to long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining related companies, announces the appointment of Monica Pinto as the Company's Chief Financial Officer ("CFO") with immediate effect.

As Chief Financial Officer, Monica will work closely with the Executive Team in managing the financial operations of the Company at a group corporate and portfolio level. This will include responsibility for relationships with banks and co-ordinating the finance and administration of fund vehicles, with oversight of financial and regulatory reporting, deal structuring and tax, as well as maintaining investor relationships alongside Appian's CEO and the Global Investor Relations team.

Monica has spent over two decades in the financial markets, most recently as part of the founding team and CFO at Apis Partners, a private equity fund manager with over USD $1bn under management. During her time at Apis, Monica led the operations of the group across Europe, Africa and Asia, supported its exponential growth from the launch of its inaugural fund, and was responsible for the finance and administration of all fund vehicles.

With a strong track record of success in managerial leadership, strategic development, and operational execution, Monica has worked in investment banking, including as Head of the Business Unit for Banco Efisa, Portugal, and in strategic consulting, where she was Manager for the Financial Services practice at Marakon Associates, UK, covering a range of jurisdictions globally. Monica started her career as a Consultant at UNISYS in Portugal before becoming an Analyst, and later Project Manager, at Procter and Gamble in Portugal and then Germany, overseeing projects in Latam and South East Asia.

Prior to her professional career, Monica was educated at the Instituto Superior Técnico in Portugal, graduating with First Class Honours in Engineering, before receiving her MBA from INSEAD in 2002. She is a founding member and former co-Head of INSEAD's Private Equity and Entrepreneurship Club, Portugal.

Michael W. Scherb, Founder and CEO of Appian, commented:

"It is fantastic that Monica is joining Appian as Chief Financial Officer, in what is the latest step in the growth and institutionalisation of our Firm. Her experience across financial services and private equity demonstrates that she will be an incredibly valued member of the Executive Team. I am confident Monica's expertise will help us build on our excellent growth trajectory as we continue to assert ourselves as the leading private capital provider to the metals and mining sector, and I look forward to working with her closely."

Monica Pinto, Chief Financial Officer at Appian, added:

"I am thrilled to be joining Appian at this exciting time, with the business continuing to expand its global breadth and expertise at a time of such opportunity in the sector. I'm looking forward to working with Michael and the impressive members of the Appian Team as we look to capitalise on a unique business model and opportunity."

About Appian Capital Advisory LLP

Appian Capital Advisory LLP is the investment advisor to long-term value focused private equity funds that invest solely in mining and mining related companies.

Appian is a leading investment advisor in the metals and mining industry, with global experience across South America, North America, Australia and Africa and a successful track record of supporting companies to achieve their development targets, with a global operating portfolio overseeing nearly 5,000 employees.

Appian has a global team of 46 experienced professionals with offices in London, Toronto, Lima, Belo Horizonte and Sydney.

For more information please visit www.appiancapitaladvisory.com, or find us on LinkedIn or Instagram.