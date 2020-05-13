Appian Recognizes 2020 AppMarket Winners at Appian World

TYSONS, Va., May 13, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) announced its 2020 AppMarket Award winners at its annual user conference, Appian World. Organizations around the globe built strategic applications on the Appian Platform. Winners were selected based on the following areas: potential business impact of the application, effectiveness of the implementation, and innovative use of Appian’s low-code automation platform features.



Appian is pleased to congratulate the following winners.

Time-to-Market Impact: Ad-hoc Process Framework by KPMG Portugal

Unstructured ad-hoc processes often go unnoticed in an organization but combined represent a large subset of an organization’s processes and consume a significant amount of employee time. KPMG has leveraged their experience in this area to create an application on the Appian platform that allows business users to deploy ad-hoc processes with virtually no IT intervention. The application consists of multiple tools to allow business users the ability to author and configure ad-hoc processes in Appian and then monitor and report on them. With this accelerator, organizations can accelerate time to market for ad-hoc processes and free up resources for value added activities.

Innovative Use: Smart Facility Management by Appcino

Appcino’s facility management accelerator allows buildings and assets to be tracked and managed on the Appian platform. The application provides a rich set of features including the ability to track every asset from installation to maintenance, auto-create work orders, and a dedicated alert dashboard. It supports integration with an IoT device or an alerting system to detect system failure and achieve proactive maintenance. It also uses AI to provide recommendations for scheduled appointments to enable optimization and efficiency. The application also leverages a new integration SDK component, also authored by Appcino, that allows annotation of an image, for example, marking assets on a floor plan. The collection of these features in this application showcases an innovative use of the Appian platform for a core business use case.

Proven Success: Unified Dynamic Case Management by Groundswell Consulting Group

This application enables users to efficiently create cases and facilitate their processing through the entire lifecycle. Cases can be associated with any entity, such as a business unit or asset, increasing the visibility and availability of information across the organization through the use of Appian records. A defining feature of this application is the ability for end users to define and update workflows for specific cases in order to handle unique situations with no additional development required. Groundswell’s case management accelerator built on the Appian platform is already being utilized by several customers. Its proven success and effective implementation gave it a winning score for this award.

These applications are now available in the Appian AppMarket , which serves as an online source for pre-built business applications on the Appian platform, as well as tools and extensions to help build any application faster.

Marc Wilson, Senior Vice President of Global Partnerships & Industries at Appian, says, “At Appian, we pride ourselves in partnering with organizations who are focused on innovation and making an impact. We received a number of submissions, but these companies delivered applications that will really move the needle. We are proud of these partners and their strategic use of the Appian Platform to help automate workflows, improve the customer experience and change the way businesses operate.”

About Appian

Appian provides a low-code automation platform that accelerates the creation of high-impact business applications. Many of the world’s largest organizations use Appian applications to improve customer experience, achieve operational excellence, and simplify global risk management and compliance. For more information about Appian, visit www.appian.com .