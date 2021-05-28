Apple Spotlights the LIZHI Podcast App in App Store

LIZHI Podcast is the first Chinese language podcast app to be featured by Apple

GUANGZHOU, CHINA, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LIZHI INC. ("LIZHI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LIZI), a leading online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform in China, is excited to announce that its new LIZHI Podcast app (LIZHI BOKE in Chinese) has been recommended by Apple's App Store as one of its featured apps. LIZHI Podcast is the first Chinese podcast app to be recommended by the App Store in the China market – a major milestone for the app since its launch in January this year. As a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast has been rated 5 stars by users after the launch.

LIZHI Podcast brings a diverse library of high-quality podcast content to its users. The app also offers immersive audio experiences with its Livestream Podcast feature, which enables real-time organic communication between podcast hosts and listeners on both mobile apps and LIZHI Podcast's in-car audio product. Powered by LIZHI's "DOREME" project – the Company's in-house audio technology solution that combines real-time communication technology and audio data transmission with noise reduction, voice quality optimization, and 3D enhancements – LIZHI Podcast aims to provide users with a stable and smooth Livestream Podcast experience.

"We are pleased to bring our pioneering technology to Apple users. Our inclusion on Apple's recommended list is another vote for the quality of our product and its trailblazing work in audio apps. We also anticipate the LIZHI Podcast app will continue to resonate with Chinese-speaking users around the world," said Mr. Jinnan (Marco) Lai, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of LIZHI.

The LIZHI Podcast app interface easily adapts to in-car use, providing drivers and passengers with more options for their in-car entertainment experience. The company has partnered with leading automotive and intelligent technology companies such as XPeng Motors, WM Motors, ENOVATE Motors, ECARX, and Horizon Robotics to integrate LIZHI Podcast into various intelligent systems and platforms.

Since its launch, LIZHI Podcast has already partnered with a range of content creators from different industries and areas of interest to participate in podcasting for the first time, with an aim to increase the quality and penetration of Chinese podcasts. The company has also signed on exclusive content creators and collaborated with brands and enterprises to create branded podcast content to further boost its content offerings. Popular podcast topics include aesthetics and art, technology, lifestyle, and entertainment. LIZHI's livestream feature offers content creators a more effective way to reach audiences as compared to the traditional podcast format.

LIZHI INC. (the "Company" or "LIZHI") has built an audio ecosystem with a global presence consisting of audio-based social networks, podcast content portfolios and audio communities. The Company aims to bring people closer together through voices by its product portfolios. LIZHI's audio-based social networking products offering, including TIYA App, caters to users' evolving interest in social interactions in real time online and enables users to connect with friends having similar interests, entertain, chat online, and share their daily lives through voices. LIZHI also offers a vertical podcast platform, LIZHI Podcast, that provides users with curated content drawn from its extensive content library built over the years, as well as new podcasts provided by selected content creators. Since the launch of LIZHI App in 2013, the Company's flagship platform, LIZHI has cultivated a vibrant and growing online UGC audio community and interactive audio entertainment platform where users are encouraged to create, share, discover and enjoy audio, and experience immersive and diversified entertainment features through audio. LIZHI envisions a global audio ecosystem – a place where everyone can be connected through voices and across cultures. LIZHI INC. has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2020.

