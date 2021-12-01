Applications for 2022 IMA AsiaPac Student Case Competition Now Open

The competition is open to all university students across the Asia Pacific region

SINGAPORE, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants), one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on the advancement of the management accounting profession, is accepting entries for the 2022 AsiaPac Student Case Competition now through 28 February 2022. University students across the Asia Pacific region are invited to take part in this challenging and highly rewarding competition.

The competition provides an opportunity for students to interpret, analyze, evaluate, synthesize, and communicate a solution to a management accounting problem. Students need to register and compete as a team of three to five members. Team members may be from different academic programs but must all be from the same institution/university.

Participants will need to think strategically and use their analytical skills to solve the business case "Maximizing Customer Value at the Cage." The case asks students to look at the fictitious indoor sports company The Cage's competitive position and how to maximize the value provided to its customers. The case was written by Junaitha Gaffor and Desi Arisandl, Ph.D. from the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) and featured in the August 2021 issue of Strategic Finance magazine.

"The competition focuses on topical accounting and finance problems which encourage students to apply their technical and theoretical skills in a practical setting," said Dr. Josh Heniro, Senior Director of Southeast Asia and Australasia Operations at IMA. "It helps the students develop critical-thinking skills, the ability to make sound judgements, and excellent communication skills. These are what is required for future accounting and finance professionals."

All participating teams will need to submit their application and case analysis by 28 February 2022. IMA will select four teams to present their case analysis solutions virtually at the AsiaPac regional finals and award the top three teams with exciting prizes. The teams should be prepared to defend their recommendations and answer any additional questions the judges might have.

The first-place winning team from the AsiaPac regional finals, accompanied by their faculty advisor, will go on to present at the Grand Finals in Dubai*, U.A.E., to compete against other regional winners from Europe, India, and the Middle East. In addition, the grand prize includes a US$500 Amazon gift card for each team member, a U.S. CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) scholarship, a networking session with IMA's President and CEO Jeff Thomson, and much more.

Full competition details are available here: 2022 IMA AsiaPac Student Case Competition

About IMA® (Institute of Management Accountants)

IMA® is one of the largest and most respected associations focused exclusively on advancing the management accounting profession. Globally, IMA supports the profession through research, the CMA® (Certified Management Accountant) and CSCA® (Certified in Strategy and Competitive Analysis) programs, continuing education, networking, and advocacy of the highest ethical business practices. Twice named Professional Body of the Year by The Accountant/International Accounting Bulletin, IMA has a global network of about 140,000 members in 150 countries and 350 professional and student chapters. Headquartered in Montvale, N.J., USA, IMA provides localized services through its four global regions: The Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe and Middle East/India. For more information about IMA, please visit www.imanet.org.

*If the Grand Finals are held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions, there are no replacement prizes offered for the trip to Dubai.

CONTACT:

Jesslyn Aw

IMA Southeast Asia & Australasia

(65)64933113

jesslyn.aw@imanet.org