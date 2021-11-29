Appnovation Unveils a Series of Strategic Initiatives to Support its Retail and Commerce Expansion

London and Vancouver, Nov. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the global digital consultancy continues on its growth trajectory, Appnovation announces new leadership talent, several strategic partnerships in the retail and commerce industry and its acceptance into the MACH Alliance. Building on its existing roster of work with global retail and commerce clients, the series of initiatives solidify Appnovation’s position as a global provider of cutting edge retail and commerce solutions, helping its customers deliver innovative digital experiences that drive business value.

Firstly, Appnovation has brought on Daren Fitzgerald as SVP of Strategic Growth, EMEA, adding a seasoned leader in Retail, IT and Technology to its global leadership team. Daren joins from BORN Group where he led the expansion of the company’s commerce business in EMEA.

The digital consultancy has also created global partnerships with leading technology companies in commerce, including BigCommerce, VTEX and Bloomreach, as part of its service expansion and composable technology approach to digital transformation. The partnerships complement Appnovation’s long established partnerships with Contentful, Adobe, Google Cloud and Google Cloud’s Looker.

Lastly, Appnovation has joined the MACH Alliance, a non-profit co-operation of technology companies that advocates for open and best-of-breed enterprise technology ecosystems. This will benefit Appnovation’s retail and commerce clients in particular by helping their teams navigate the complex modern technology landscape.

“I’m delighted to be joining Appnovation at such an exciting time for commerce,” said Daren Fitzgerald. “Between Appnovation’s industry leading clients, the dedicated and driven teams and the endless possibilities for innovation in the retail industry, I’m excited for what the future holds.”

“The pandemic has accelerated online commerce, putting retailers under pressure to deliver ever-improving customer experiences,” said Iain MacNeil, Chief Revenue Officer at Appnovation. “We are well positioned to help commerce brands deliver immersive, personalized and seamless multi-channel experiences, thanks to our teams’ deep expertise in digital and our strategic commerce partnerships. Meanwhile, our MACH Alliance membership underlines our commitment to future-thinking innovation for our clients.”

Appnovation has recently partnered with the following leading technology companies to support its commerce offerings:

Bloomreach: Bloomreach is the world’s #1 Commerce Experience Cloud, empowering brands to drive true personalization and digital commerce growth. Its solutions combine the power of unified customer and product data with the speed and scale of AI-optimization, enabling revenue-driving digital commerce experiences that convert on any channel and every journey.

BigCommerce: BigCommerce is a leading SaaS ecommerce platform that empowers merchants of all sizes to build, innovate and grow their businesses online. As a leading open SaaS solution, BigCommerce provides merchants sophisticated enterprise-grade functionality, customization and performance with simplicity and ease-of-use.

Pimberly: Pimberly is an innovative cloud-based SaaS PIM/DAM (Product Information Management/Digital Asset Management) platform that streamlines product data and digital asset management processes. The platform enables retailers, distributors, suppliers, and manufacturers to harness and enrich increasing volumes of product data to create amazing online experiences across multiple channels and regions.

VTEX: VTEX provides a SaaS digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Their platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Uniform: Uniform supports the entire digital delivery supply chain with a frictionless, pre-integrated platform that turns traditional and headless technologies into a composable digital experience platform. Companies can continuously adopt traditional and headless best-of-breed technologies without ever replatforming while allowing business users to retain control over creating, launching and iterating digital experiences using no-code tools and built-in high-performance testing and personalization.

