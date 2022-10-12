Appointments to the Board of Clean Air Network announced

About Clean Air Network (CAN)

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 12 October 2022 - The Board of Clean Air Network ("CAN") is pleased to announce the appointments of Mr. Chris Roberge and Mr. Stephen Howard as Board Directors and Ms. Lin Mau Tong, Kitty as Board Advisor, effective from 9September 2022. We extend our warmest welcome to the incoming members, who are strongly committed to supporting the clean air goals of CAN.Chris Roberge is a partner at Deloitte & Touche LLP ("Deloitte") specializing in taxation, fiscal incentives and legal affairs. He has helped numerous companies expand their businesses and manage the complex regulatory framework in the Americas and Asia during his 25 years' tenure at Deloitte. Chris was also the Global leader of Deloitte's energy practice and worked with many companies on their energy transition and climate strategies."Air Pollution is one of the top global environmental issues. I wish to advocate for clean energy policy developments using my prior experience to promote zero-emission among vehicles towards a sustainable environment in Hong Kong," said Mr. Roberge.Stephen Howard is a senior market executive and responsible officer with board-level experience for Hong Kong's regulated banking entities. He has over 25 years of trading and management experience for the major US and European Banks and a Hong Kong Hedge Fund. Stephen was invited to join the Advisory Board of the Sydney Stock Exchange to help support the regional development of the Exchange and is currently the Chief Investment Officer of a sole family office in Hong Kong."I'm delighted to join the Board of Clean Air Network and work with our Chairperson, Tong, our CEO, Patrick and the team. The quality of our air in Hong Kong affects us all. This is an opportunity to help move the needle, in the right direction, for all of Hong Kong." says Mr. Howard.CAN is also proud to announce collaboration with the Hong Kong Association of the Heads of Secondary Schools (HKAHSS). Lin Mau Tong, Kitty, on behalf of the Executive Committee (2021-22) of the HKAHSS, assumed her new role as CAN's Board Advisor. As principal of St. Rose of Lima's College, Ms. Lin's experience in educational sector will strengthen the organization's capacity to educate future generations about clean air."We are thrilled to have three remarkable figures joining us. Their admirable passion for the cause and exceptional expertise will be priceless to Clean Air Network," says Ms. Tong Zhao, Chair of the Board. "The synergy and solidarity among the existing and new board members will inspire the organization to advance our advocacy for clean air in Hong Kong."Clean Air Network also announces that Ms. May Chun will retire as Director of the Board effective from 22September 2022. Ms. Zhao would like to express sincere gratitude to May, on behalf of the Board, for her valuable insights and contributions to the organisation.Hashtag: #cleanairnetwork #airpollution #air #WHO #CAN #boardannouncement

Since our inception in 2009, CAN has become a principal advocate for clean air and the only dedicated air issue-focused non-profit organization in Hong Kong. Over a decade or so, we have been a strong force from civil society in shaping the HK government's long-term emission control strategy through constructive dialogue and scientifically-sound approaches.



Currently, CAN is collaborating with the Institute for the Environment of HKUST to enhance community knowledge on air pollution matters and the Civic Exchange and World Resources Institute to formulate policy advice to accelerate the transition to zero emissions vehicles on the road. To make clean air a sustainable reality in Hong Kong, we have maintained a consistent media presence and our platforms to raise public awareness on air pollution-related issues and their health impact.



