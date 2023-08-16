Appraising Industrial Properties in Auckland: Steve Buckley from Black Haus Ltd

Commercial Property Broker Auckland Steve Buckley @ 027 339 8398 is broker for real estate agency Black Haus Limited (licensed under the REAA 2008) - he invites Auckland's industrial property owners to get their buildings appraised

Steve Buckley, an Auckland commercial property broker https://commercialpropertybrokerauckland.co.nz/ at Black Haus Limited, an upscale real estate agency based in Auckland, invites industrial building owners who are considering selling, to take a seat at their table and experience first class service. The team at Black Haus represent only a select few properties at one time so your property will benefit from dedicated time, personalised attention, specialised knowledge, direct access to agency owners and reduced competition.

With a deep understanding of the Auckland market, including sought-after industrial areas such as Onehunga, Penrose and the Southern Corridor, Steve Buckley and the tight-knit team at Black Haus are committed to providing comprehensive market appraisals which reveal the real-time value of commercial and industrial properties.



As the real estate market evolves, industrial building owners face unique opportunities and challenges. It is crucial for property owners to have accurate and up-to-date appraisals to make informed decisions. Steve Buckley, in collaboration with Black Haus Limited, is equipped with the expertise and market insights necessary to provide expert guidance throughout the selling process.

"With low vacancy rates and yields becoming more productive, industrial property holds tremendous potential" stated Steve Buckley, an experienced commercial property broker at Black Haus Limited. "Whether you are wanting to sell for strategic reasons or have a pressing need, our market appraisal service will provide you with a comprehensive understanding of your property's worth, empowering you to make informed decisions."

See Steve's listings here https://www.trademe.co.nz/a/property/agent/Steve-Buckley

Steve Buckley and the team at Black Haus hold extensive experience in the commercial property market. Coupled with local knowledge of the Auckland market they are well positioned to appraise commercial and industrial properties. Whether the property is owner-occupied, a workshop, high-stud warehousing, storage unit, a distribution and logistics space with a hardstand or metal yard, Steve will evaluate its value based on various factors such as building materials (tilt-slab, concrete block), accessibility, street profile, and the unique characteristics of preferred areas, including Auckland, Onehunga, Penrose, and surrounding regions.

Industrial building owners who are considering selling their property face a rapidly evolving market influenced by factors such as the OCR (official cash rate), upward productivity in yields, high demand, stabilising interest rates, easing LVR’s and global inflation. The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) recently maintained the official cash rate (OCR) at 5.5% indicating we are at the bottom of the market. It is crucial for property owners to leverage the current market dynamics and seek professional appraisals to determine an optimum selling strategy.

Steve Buckley provides personalised and tailored appraisals which address the specific needs of each commercial and industrial building owner. With his guidance and the support of Black Haus Limited, property owners gain valuable insight into current market conditions, enabling them to make informed decisions and maximise their potential.

For more information about the Auckland commercial property market visit Steve's LinkedIn - https://nz.linkedin.com/in/stevebuckleypropertybroker/

About Us: Prior to his career in real estate, Steve Buckley spent 13 years in the professional sports sector, as a strength and conditioning specialist working with world-class athletes across multiple Olympic and Commonwealth games. Due to a keen interest in providing creative solutions to real estate problems, Steve re-routed his career to real estate where he aims to provide an efficient, integral service to his clients and tenants wanting to lease, sell or buy commercial property in Auckland.

