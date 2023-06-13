Approved Financial Planners Launches Retirement by Design In City Beach, WA

Approved Financial Planners is thrilled to introduce its exclusive Retirement by Design service, catering specifically to pre-retirees residing in City Beach. This comprehensive service offers expert investment strategies and personalized advice to empower pre-retirees in City Beach to shape their ideal retirement.

Approved Financial Planners recognized the need for a specialized retirement planning service specifically tailored to the residents of City Beach in Western Australia. Their convenient Floreat office location makes them the closest full-service financial planner practice to City Beach residents.

They aim to provide guidance and customized retirement planning advice to individuals and families alike.

The Retirement by Design program is meticulously crafted to meet the unique needs of pre-retirement clients aged 45 and above, with the aim being to assist clients shape their financial future. It encompasses retirement investment planning strategies and advice in areas such as superannuation, managed investments, debt, and cash flow management.

Investments the firm undertakes are expertly overseen by world-class investment managers.

Another key focus for Approved Financial Planners is exploring suitable superannuation concessions as Superannuation plays a crucial role in retirement planning in Australia. A deep understanding of available concessions assists the firm in its aim of providing pre-retirees with investment strategy options for the future.

This service has been specifically crafted to address the common challenges individuals face when saving for retirement. For example, Approved Financial Planners understand that during earlier stages of life, numerous financial obligations often make it challenging to allocate sufficient funds toward retirement. However, as individuals approach pre-retirement age, these obligations typically diminish and prudent investments need to be maximized.

To ascertain the necessary financial resources for retirement, Approved Financial Planners employs a proven four-step process that takes into account income, expenses, desired retirement lifestyle, and risk tolerance. By analyzing these crucial elements, a financial advisor will create a tailored retirement investment strategy that aligns with the client's unique financial goals.

With over four decades of experience in providing comprehensive financial solutions, Approved Financial Planners possesses the expertise to develop customized retirement strategies for all client requirements. As part of this City Beach service announcement, they are offering a complimentary 30-minute consultation to help determine the most suitable course of action for those wanting to take action and build their ideal retirement lifestyle.

Daniel Stevens, the Managing Director of Approved Financial Planners, emphasizes that the firm's focus on the retirement consultation service comes in response to the latest industry research, which shows that as many as 40% of Australians have little confidence in their preparedness for retirement.

Parties interested in learning more about the Retirement by Design program can visit https://www.approvedfp.com.au/

