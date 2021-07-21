AppsFlyer Welcomes New Senior Marketing Director; Strengthening Its Commitment to APAC

SINGAPORE, Jul 21, 2021 - (ACN Newswire) - Today, AppsFlyer, the global attribution and marketing analytics leader, announces that strategic technology marketing veteran Sam Chiu will head AppsFlyer's marketing team as its new Senior Director of Marketing, Asia-Pacific (APAC). Sam will report to Ronen Mense, President and Managing Director, AppsFlyer APAC.

Sam Chiu, Senior Director of Marketing, APAC, AppsFlyer

This latest appointment follows the company's recent senior hire of ex-Oracle Sales Vice President Joen van Driel as AppsFlyer's VP of Sales for APAC earlier this year. With app install ad spend in the region poised to reach $61 billion in 2022, these key hires highlight AppsFlyer's strengthening commitment to the region, signaling its plan to cement its leadership position in APAC's marketing attribution and analytics space.



Sam Chiu, Senior Director of Marketing, APAC, AppsFlyer, said: "AppsFlyer is experiencing phenomenal growth, not only in APAC but globally, and I am honored to work alongside talented individuals in the team to further advance our marketing efforts and assert AppsFlyer's dominance in the region. AppsFlyer is well-positioned to help marketers transform their businesses, and the mobile marketing industry continues to expand with the use of mobile apps wildly increasing day by day. I am excited about what lies ahead."



In his new role, Sam will spearhead AppsFlyer's brand awareness, strategic marketing strategies, and demand generation for the company, driving engagement strategies, supporting the current customer base and working with high-performing teams across countries to strengthen AppsFlyer's presence. Currently based out of Hong Kong, Sam will relocate to AppsFlyer's SEAPAC hub in Bangkok, where he will play a critical role in driving AppsFlyer's go-to-market strategy for over 22 markets across ASEAN, South Asia (including India and Pakistan), Japan, Korea, and ANZ.



Ronen Mense, President and Managing Director, AppsFlyer APAC says, "Throughout the last twelve months we have continued to focus on growing AppsFlyer, not only in APAC, but globally. In a crucial time of AppsFlyer's expansion, Sam brings in a wide range of experience, having worked at an array of established players in the industry. His role will drive key business goals in the region."



Sam brings an extensive amount of experience with close to twenty years of digital transformation and omni-channel strategy implementation to AppsFlyer's Southeast Asia-Pacific (SEAPAC) team. His full stack marketing tech career spans Boston, New York City and Hong Kong across agencies (iProspect), publishers and ad networks (Microsoft, Yahoo), and B2C & B2B advertisers (DFS/LVMH, SAS), with deep experience driving campaign results for various Fortune 500 firms.



About AppsFlyer



AppsFlyer, the global attribution leader, empowers marketers to grow their business and innovate with a suite of comprehensive measurement and analytics solutions. Built around privacy by design, AppsFlyer takes a customer-centric approach to help 12,000+ brands and 8,000+ technology partners make better business decisions every day. To learn more, visit



