Apptio to Host 9/13 Japan TBM Summit 22 Event A total of 20 business leaders are scheduled to speak at the event

Up-and-coming economist Yusuke Narita will also be on stage to discuss data utilization.

MINATO-KU, Tokyo, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Apptio KK (headquartered in Minato-ku, Tokyo; Ayumu Narizuka, President & CEO; hereinafter "Apptio"), a provider of Apptio, a SaaS solution that enables Technology Business Management (TBM) with a track record of over 1,800 implementations worldwide, will co-host an online event "Japan TBM Summit 22" with TBM Council Japan on September 13 at 10:00 a.m. We are pleased to announce that a total of 20 business leaders have been confirmed to speak at this event.

Speakers ※Please see the event site

https://www.event-info.com/tbm22?r=AMKT002



※Please see the event site Sessions

[ Special Session]



Approach to data collection and utilization





Yusuke Narita , Associate Professor at Yale University, Representative of Hanjuku Virtual Corporation, will join us to discuss his approach to data collection and utilization, including the difference between induction and deduction, the limitations of deduction, and proposals for a new democracy using data, while also touching on the contents of his latest book, "Democracy in the 22nd Century."

[Customer Showcase]



Aflac DX Strategy - Strategic IT investment with TBM





Mr. Toru Futami , Executive Vice President, CTO and CDIO, Aflac Life Insurance Company, will introduce Aflac's DX strategy and strategic IT investment management using TBM to support it, including specific results and future roadmap.

IT department management required of CIOs in the digital age





Mr. Yuzuru Fukuda, Corporate Officer, EVP CIO, Assistant to CDXO, Fujitsu Limited, will explain Fujitsu's new IT department management in the digital era using TBM and Apptio, including IT strategy development consistent with business strategy and governance process to optimize IT investment portfolio to promote DX.



Event Overview

Name: Japan TBM Summit 22



Date/Time: [LIVE] 2022/Sep/13 [OnDemand] - 2022/Oct/14

Venue: Online



Audience: CIO, CIO-1, CFO, IT Finance, IT Business Office, IT Strategy and Planning Lead, CCoE



Registration Fee



Organizers: Apptio KK and TBM Council Japan



Event Site: https://www.event-info.com/tbm22?r=AMKT002

We promise to deliver highly informative content for future IT leaders. We look forward to seeing you at this event.

Media contact:

Osamu Uchida

ouchida@apptio.com

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/82080/apptio_logo.jpg?p=medium600