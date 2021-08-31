Appy Pie AppMakr Allows Businesses to Develop Lightweight and Secure Mobile Apps Without Coding

TOKYO, Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Appy Pie, a no-code development platform, helps businesses build Android and iOS apps without any coding. With Appy Pie AppMakr, businesses can create mobile apps that are safe, secure, easy-to-use, lightweight, fast, SEO friendly, accessible in offline mode, provide real-time updates, and deliver a native app experience. Appy Pie's app builder allows users to add a plethora of features to their mobile apps like push notifications, maps, social media, photo, video and many more.

Appy Pie provides easy, affordable, and easy-to-use solutions in the form of their no code application builder. From testing to publishing the mobile apps to Apple App Store and Google Play Store, Appy Pie helps small businesses during each phase of the process to ensure complete customer satisfaction.

"As a small business your budgets are limited, so is the time you have, which is why Appy Pie gives you a quick, affordable, and easy-to-use solution in the form of their no coding application builder," said Abhinav Girdhar, Founder and CEO Appy Pie. "Our app builder can be used to create apps for both Android and IOS. To ensure that it is easier for small businesses to get their new apps to the app store, we help in the publishing process from testing to the final upload of your app on both Apple App Store and Google Play Store," he added.

Appy Pie AppMakr helps businesses of all types create affordable Android, iPhone, and PWA apps in a hassle-free manner. With Appy Pie's app maker, various businesses such as real estate, churches, restaurants, e-Commerce, and many more can benefit on a long-term basis. Appy Pie's app builder is the perfect solution for those planning to expand their reach with fewer efforts and a limited budget.

About Appy Pie

Appy Pie, a trademark of Appy Pie LLP, is the unrivaled leader in the co-code applications market. Appy Pie helps SMBs, enterprise companies, and organizations transform their ideas into reality, without any technical or coding knowledge. With products like App Builder, Chatbot Builder, Live Chat, Design, and Workflow Builder, any size business or organization can create, connect and deploy applications & technologies to change how they fundamentally work and increase productivity with easy to use no-code business solutions.

For more information, please visit: https://www.appypie.com

Media Contact

Abhinav Girdhar

sales@appypie.com

+1 888 322 7617

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1389762/Appypie_Logo_Logo.jpg?p=medium600

Related Links :

http://appypie.com/