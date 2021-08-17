APRIL Group Goes Live Remotely with CyberLogitec's OPUS Terminal

SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberLogitec, the leading provider of maritime, port/terminal, and logistics operations technologies, announced today that Asia Pacific Resources International Holdings Limited (APRIL Group), has successfully deployed OPUS Terminal - CyberLogitec's terminal operating solution to modernize the way their pulp, paper, and viscose products are shipped to customers.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent travel restrictions that occurred in the midst of its implementation threatened the viability of the project schedule and posed a severe challenge to the CyberLogitec implementation team in proceeding with a conventional on-site implementation. APRIL and CyberLogitec teams adapted to the situation and capitalized on the opportunity to improvise and optimize processes to enable remote management of the entire implementation.

Young Kyu Song, CEO of CyberLogitec says, "By conducting implementation remotely, we are also able to bring onboard our specialists and additional team members when issues arise that require their area of expertise. As digital innovators, we are always seeking out new opportunities and are proud to partner with established manufacturers like APRIL Group to deliver quality solutions that will translate to true customer value, virtually."

OPUS Terminal will now enable the APRIL, one of the world's largest makers of pulp and paper, to manage the full spectrum of operations right within the network of their private terminals and container yards more efficiently. The platform will play an integral role in managing customer orders from the world over, and effectively deliver shipments from their manufacturing plant in Sumatra, Indonesia.

"Considering safety precautions related to COVID-19, our options were to delay our implementation or to complete the process virtually," Praveen Singhavi, President of APRIL Group explained. "We were confident that CyberLogitec, together with our staff would rise to the challenge, getting our systems up and running to redefine the way pulp and paper industry operates. Integrating an advanced TOS with our sales planning, order management, and warehouse management systems will support APRIL's drive towards meeting our customers' growing and changing needs. The synergy between our key systems and OPUS Terminal will help us set new standards in creating value for the industry at large"

Young Kyu Song, CEO of CyberLogitec added, "The strength of our leading TOS is that the solution provides flexibility that will enable APRIL Group to handle a wide range of cargo types and storage facilities. Advanced container functions will boost productivity and response time at their ports and inland terminals."

The deployment will accelerate the Group's strategy in moving ahead with the times, especially in the current Covid-19 pandemic situation, as it addresses customer's requirements for speed, safety, and service reliability.

About CyberLogitec

CyberLogitec empowers the world's supply chain with advanced technologies that solve operational challenges and meet the exacting demands of our industry. From maritime shipping operations, port and terminal operating systems to logistics forwarding and warehouse management, our integrated solutions help your business respond swiftly to changing operational needs. Our technology's advanced algorithms digitize and automate data exchanges to improve efficiency, competitiveness, productivity, and service, no matter which part of the global supply you operate within.

For more information, visit www.cyberlogitec.com

About APRIL Group

APRIL Group is one of the world's largest producers of pulp and paper. APRIL's pulp is used for different applications, including the production of tissue and specialty paper, while its paper products are used for printing and writing by millions of people every day. Its flagship brand - PaperOne™ is made from 100% renewable fiber and is sold in more than 70 countries worldwide.

For more information, visit www.aprilasia.com

