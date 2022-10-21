APRIL receives recognition award from Governor of Riau for stunting reduction

PANGKALAN KERINCI, Indonesia, Oct. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading sustainable fibre and product producer Asia Pacific Resources International Limited ("APRIL") has been honoured for its efforts in stunting reduction, at the Technical Coordination Meeting for the Acceleration of the Reduction of Extreme Poverty in the Riau Province held in October 2022. APRIL is a member of the Singapore-headquartered RGE group of companies founded by Sukanto Tanoto.

At the event, the Governor of Riau, Syamsuar, presented awards to various organisations and individuals from the top five performing districts within the Riau province, in terms of their efforts and achievements in stunting reduction. PT Riau Andalan Pulp and Paper (PT. RAPP), the operating arm of APRIL, was the only private company among the winners to be recognised and has received this award for its work in stunting reduction.

Based on data from the Central Statistics Agency (Badan Pusat Statistik) dated March 2022, Indonesia's general poverty rate is at 9.5 percent or equivalent to 26.16 million people, while the poverty rate in the Riau Province is 6.8 percent, which is equivalent to approximately 483,000 people, each with an average income of Rp.605.912 per month.

Appealing to the private sector for assistance, Governor of Riau Syamsuar shared that in order to overcome extreme poverty, apart from the government, the non-governmental sector and private entities also play an important role in accelerating the impact of intervention work. He highlighted that there are many companies who could lend their resources in the fight against extreme poverty, and he encouraged local governments in the various regencies to reach out to these private companies to collaborate.

In 2020, APRIL launched APRIL 2030, a set of clear targets and commitments on sustainability centred around the pillars of Climate Positive, Thriving Landscapes, Inclusive Progress and Sustainable Growth. Under the scope of Inclusive Progress, it aims to attain zero extreme poverty within a 50km radius of its operations, achieve a 50% reduction in stunting rate among the local communities, and promote quality education and healthcare access.

