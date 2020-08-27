Aptean Launches New Food and Beverage ERP Partner Program New Channel Expands Geographic Reach and Potential Customer Base GlobeNewswire August 27, 2020

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Aug. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the launch of a new, global partner program designed to expand the company’s geographic reach for its Aptean Food and Beverage ERP solutions with world-class channel sellers. The partner program extends Aptean’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 platform offerings for Business Central, Finance and Supply Chain Management in select European, Middle Eastern and African (EMEA) countries, as well as in the Latin American (LATAM) and Asian Pacific (APAC) markets.

As food and beverage organizations around the world continue scaling their businesses to keep up with consumer demand, their need for best-in-class enterprise resource planning technology becomes critical to finding success in today’s unpredictable economic landscape. To navigate margin pressures, improve traceability and quickly adapt to changes in the supply chain, these businesses need specialized software designed for their industries, as well as regional customer support resources that operate in local time zones and languages.

“Aptean’s Food and Beverage ERP Partner Program recognizes those who have proven to be trusted advisors to their clients and are committed to the food and beverage industry. Additionally, our partners are uniquely positioned to provide the highest quality of service, technology and expertise to ensure customers achieve success with our unified ERP system,” said Bob Kocis, Chief Revenue Officer at Aptean.

Launching with Velosio, iPlan Global, Notora, Olivia Sistemas S.L. and Rödl & Partner as charter members, this program will enable Aptean to support, recognize and reward its approved partners as they provide sales and support for software both in the cloud and on-premise.

“Our partnership with Aptean has strengthened our ability to meet the evolving requirements of food and beverage organizations. Together, we provide the ability to operate more effectively by enhancing visibility and creating more efficient, profitable business practices. Our team is looking forward to gaining momentum in the market, supported by Aptean’s partnership approach, delivering on our mutual vision and success,” noted James Bowman, Chief Revenue Officer and Chairman of the Board at Velosio.

Thomas Blak, CEO and Founder of Notora, added, “We are thrilled to be part of the team providing Aptean’s industry-specific ERP solutions to food and beverage suppliers in our market.”

Partner program participation is available now to strong, long-term partners in select EMEA countries, the LATAM and APAC regions and for select partners in North America. To qualify, partners must meet specific criteria with requirements on training, certification and business volume. Partners then receive extensive benefits including training, access to the latest Aptean technology, sales and services support, recognition via various marketing initiatives and ongoing education to ensure customer success.

“We are very excited to offer our partners industry-leading solutions, training, support and incentives. Aptean intends to continue investing in the growth and success of this program and welcomes inquiries from partner candidates interested in joining our extended team,” Kocis concluded.

About ApteanAptean is a global provider of mission-critical, industry-specific software solutions. Aptean’s purpose-built ERP and supply chain management solutions help address the unique challenges facing process and discrete manufacturers, distributors and other focused organizations. Aptean’s compliance solutions are built for companies serving specific markets such as finance, healthcare, biotech and pharmaceuticals. Over 5,000 organizations in more than 20 industries across 54 countries trust Aptean’s solutions at their core to assist with running their operations. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

