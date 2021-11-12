Aptean Opens New Operations Center of Excellence in Madurai

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Nov. 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Aptean, a global provider of mission-critical enterprise software solutions, announced the opening of its Madurai office. The new location will provide the company with access to top talent from the district’s notable concentration of engineering and technology academic institutions and thriving tech community.



“Madurai is an ideal district for Aptean’s next Center of Excellence,” said TVN Reddy, CEO of Aptean. “The talent pool is rich in highly qualified, recent college graduates and senior level domain experts. Access to a new source of skilled talent further supports Aptean’s investment in research and development and innovation, making it possible to deliver an exceptional experience for all our customers.”

The office opened with 140 employees and is expected to more than double in size by the end of the first quarter of 2022. Aptean’s Madurai team will focus on expanding operational support, enhancing the customer experience and delivering incremental value for the company’s growing customer base. Aptean expects the Madurai Center of Excellence to drive customer retention and facilitate increased customer demand for the security, efficiency and scalability available through cloud migration.

About Aptean

Aptean is one of the world’s leading providers of purpose-built, industry-specific software that helps manufacturers and distributors effectively run and grow their businesses. With both cloud and on-premise deployment options, Aptean’s products, services and unmatched expertise help businesses of all sizes to be Ready for What’s Next, Now®. Aptean is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia and has offices in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. To learn more about Aptean and the markets we serve, visit www.aptean.com.

Aptean and Ready for What’s Next, Now are Registered Trademarks of Aptean, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

For Media Inquiries Please Contact

Nicole O’Rourke

Chief Marketing Officer

Nicole.Orourke@aptean.com

(770) 715-0362