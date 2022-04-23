Aquios Labs Water-Based Vaping to Be Showcased at National Convenience Show 2022

LONDON, England, April 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaping continues to be one of the fastest growing product categories in the convenience and impulse sector. Consumers are demanding innovation and Aquios Labs is meeting this need with the world's first water-based vaping devices.

Unlike traditional vaping devices, water-based vaping devices, powered by Aquios AQ30 technology, contain 30% water. This results in a smoother vaping experience with faster satisfaction, reducing dehydration that causes dry mouth. In addition, water-based vapes operate at a lower temperature compared to their traditional counterparts, which allows for greatly increased chemical stability during the vaping process.

Aquios Labs, based in the UK, is the central platform to promote this pioneering technology to the global market, aiming to integrate their new format into the product portfolios of existing vape brands, along with new OEM brand partners. Currently, the firm is focused on integrating water-based vaping into disposable vape devices, which is the fastest growing sub-category of the vaping sector.

At the National Convenience Show, Aquios will showcase its first wave of consumer-ready devices including the Lota F600, which is manufactured by vaping industry veterans Innokin. Hydrated by Aquios, the Lota series is totally different from existing disposables in the market. Convenience buyers are among the first people in the world to experience water-based vaping for themselves between April 25 to 27 at the NEC Birmingham.

Aquios Labs co-founder Jack Sanders said: "We believe that water-based vaping is the new frontier of nicotine delivery and AQ30 is already demonstrating this by delivering a smoother, more satisfying experience. We look forward to giving convenience buyers the opportunity to experience the advantages of water-based vaping for themselves at the National Convenience Show this month."

Those attending the National Convenience Show 2022 can find Aquios and experience water-based vaping at booth C08.

You can find out more about Aquios Labs at aquioslabs.com.

For further information and enquire about collaborating with Aquios Labs by contacting marketing@aquioslabs.com.

