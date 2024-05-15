Arabic Sandals 101 A Comprehensive Guide On Choosing, Wearing, And Maintaining Farada Pair

Many people hear about Arabic sandals, thinking that they are part of the traditional Arab dress.

This belief is true, but with globalization and the current openness, traditional clothing is no longer linked only to its country. This applies to Arab sandals, which non-Arabs have begun to buy recently. This is certainly due to their extreme elegance. Arabic sandals reflect the luxury that everyone loves to have, as they are made of genuine leather and premium materials. The other thing is the support and comfort it provides to the feet. How wonderful to find a pair of sandals that combine elegance and comfort. This is in addition to its other features.

Features of Arabic sandals



In this blog, we would like to recommend the best brand in this field, which is Farada. We nominateFarada to you because it is the brand that did not leave a single feature unincorporated in the manufacture of its Arabic sandals for men and kids. But first, let us know the features of Arabic sandals and explain to you how to find them in Farada sandals.

Comfort And Elegance

If a survey were conducted on the qualities customers value most in footwear; comfort would undoubtedly top the list, perhaps followed closely by style. Arabic sandals, when made with care, manage to blend these two elements seamlessly.



Let's use Farada sandals as a prime example of this. In terms of style, Farada sources the finest quality, genuine leather from prestigious Italian tanneries, including calfskin, nubuck, patent, and matte leather. Their men's sandals are available in a stunning array of colors designed to complement a variety of outfits. The genuine leather is meticulously stitched into the sandals by the most skilled craftsmen in the field. These sandals are the result of collaboration with creative Italian designers renowned for their long history in shoe design, resulting in a pair of exceptionally attractive sandals that do not compromise on comfort.

As for comfort, Farada sandals are designed to offer the wearer the best-in-class experience.

Premium Insoles And Outsoles That Provide Durability And Breathability

Arabic sandals are renowned for their remarkable durability, which is primarily attributed to the use of high-quality and valuable materials. In addition to the use of premium materials, Excellent Arabic sandals have exceptional insoles and outsoles. These components are designed to provide much support and cushioning, thus enhancing the sandal's durability.



All Farada sandals for men and kids include an Ortholite insole, which, as we mentioned earlier, supports the foot with good cushioning. The Ortholite insole is made with porous technology that allows the feet to breathe and ventilate, preventing foot sweating that leads to the formation of unpleasant odors. It is also a global insole known for its exceptional durability.



Farada also manufactures a TPU outsole that is slip—and abrasion-resistant. This ensures that your feet are protected from the risk of falling when walking on any surface and also ensures the sandal's durability.

Lightweight



High-quality Arabic sandals are renowned for their lightweight, which allows you to move freely and effortlessly. You can wear them for hours on end without feeling tired or weighed down, giving you the freedom to move around as if you were barefoot.



How To Choose Arabic Sandals From Farada?



Now that you realize how valuable and high-quality Farada sandals are and combine all the important elements that a comfortable sandal should have, you might want to pick up some stylish sandals from their stores or website. Here are some tips to put to the test to find the perfect sandal:

Determine your preferred style: If you want to buy new sandals, you should choose a design that suits your style and way of dressing. If you like classic designs, for example, we recommend the Davinci Timeless collection or the Taj sandal. If you like modern designs, the Einaudi collection may be the right one for you. Finally, shop around and decide what's right for you after looking at several designs.

Find the Right Size: It is essential to determine the size and shape of your feet before purchasing a new pair of sandals. If you do not know your exact foot size, you can open the page for the sandals you would like to buy from Farada and click on the question "What is my Farada size"? Located below the measuring tape. After following the instructions, which will not take more than one minute, you will get your exact foot size so you can wear your new sandals with utmost comfort.

It is essential to determine the size and shape of your feet before purchasing a new pair of sandals. If you do not know your exact foot size, you can open the page for the sandals you would like to buy from Farada and click on the question “What is my Farada size”? Located below the measuring tape. After following the instructions, which will not take more than one minute, you will get your exact foot size so you can wear your new sandals with utmost comfort. Select the right sandal for the occasion: If you are purchasing a pair of sandals for everyday use, choose a pair of trendy sandals in the type of leather and color that matches your work outfit and setting, whether it is embossed, patent, or matte leather. If you want sandals for a specific occasion, such as an event or a fancy dinner, for example, classic sandals decorated with nickel-free metal buckles will be suitable for you. The choice of color and shape of the leather depends on your personal preference and the outfit you will wear.



How To Wear A Pair Of Arabic Sandals From Farada?



Arabic sandals have been around for centuries and have developed over time. Traditionally, when people mentioned Arabic sandals, the first thing that came to mind was the Arabic Abaya. It is often paired with Arabic sandals to complete a traditional look. However, Arabic sandals are no longer limited to that.



In recent years, Arabic sandals have become a fashion statement for men. They are often worn over modern suits with narrow trousers, giving the outfit a touch of traditional flair. Additionally, they are stylish when worn with shorts and a linen shirt or with a cotton sweater and canvas trousers that are cut at The end of the ankle and the beginning of the foot.



Farada Arabic sandals, in particular, are versatile enough to be styled for both formal and casual occasions to complement your outfit perfectly.

To Sum Up



If you want to buy footwear that provides your feet with a wonderful appearance without giving up support and complete comfort, then Arabic sandals are your ideal destination. This is because Arabic sandals, with all their features, are a winning bet. They give you comfort, elegance, breathability, and durability, and they are also incredibly lightweight.



If you are looking for a pair of stylish and comfortable leather sandals for men, we highly recommend checking out the Arab sandals from Farada since they are made with great care and attention to detail, ensuring that they are durable and also incredibly comfortable to wear. With their various shapes and colors, you are sure to find a pair that fits your style and preferences.



Get yourself a pair of Farada’s amazing sandals today!

