Arbor Metals Engages Strategic Government Consultant

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arbor Metals Corp. (“Arbor” or the “Company”) (TSXV: ABR, FWB: 432) announces the engagement of a strategic consultant aimed at collaborating with other mining industry participants to secure substantial government support for Canadian miners, mirroring the support seen so far for major battery manufacturers. Arbor applauds the Canadian government's dedication to propelling the EV industry by giving substantial funds to battery manufacturers, an action vital for maintaining Canada's leadership in the global electric vehicle sector. Arbor seeks to support the interests of Canadian miners, recognizing their indispensable role as providers of key elements fueling the EV revolution.



Recently, the Canadian government provided significant financial support to facilitate the country's establishment and expansion of battery manufacturing plants. While praising the government's initiative to boost battery production, Arbor underscores the importance of Canadian miners who supply the essential minerals needed for EV batteries.

Mark Ferguson, Chief Executive of Arbor , expressed the Company's viewpoint: "We commend the Canadian Government's support of companies like Volkswagen and Stellantis-LG in their contribution to Canada's rapidly developing EV industry. However, we firmly believe that Canadian miners are equally critical to the success of this industry. As providers of vital elements for EV batteries, we envision a collaborative effort among all participants in the EV industry, from miners to battery manufacturers and end users, working together to advance the sector and meet the Net Zero goals set by various governments worldwide. Arbor is eager to collaborate with other industry participants in securing and shaping government support that ensures Canada's role as a leading force in the global EV revolution."

The strategic consultant aims to engage experts who can advocate for adequate government support to bolster the growth and competitiveness of Canadian miners in the EV supply chain. Arbor recognizes the need for strong partnerships between the government and the mining industry to foster innovation, exploration, and sustainable infrastructure development.

Recent press coverage emphasizes the Canadian government's assistance for EV industry participants. With the worldwide pivot towards green energy and decarbonization, nations like Canada are heavily investing in the EV sector to guarantee a sustainable future.

About Arbor Metals Corp.

Arbor Metals Corp. is a mining exploration company focused on developing high-value, geographically significant mineral projects worldwide. Arbor is paving the way for advanced mineral exploration as it oversees world-class mining projects. The company is confident that combining quality projects with proven strategies and a dedicated team will yield exceptional outcomes. Arbor currently oversees three outstanding mineral projects.

The Jarnet lithium project , located in the James Bay region of Quebec, comprises 47 map-designated claims, covering an area of approximately 3,759 hectares. The Jarnet project is contiguous to the Corvette-FCI property, where diamond drilling has confirmed significant lithium mineralization, and represents one of the highest-profile lithium exploration projects in the sector.





